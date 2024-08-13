From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Update from the Casey Support Committee: August 12, 2024
Latest update, including indictment overview, a note on Black August, solidarity statements, & guidelines for writing or sending money.
Update from the Casey Support Committee
August 12, 2024
On July 23rd Casey was indicted by a federal grand jury on three charges all relating to the same incident. Two of the charges allege destruction of property by fire/explosives and carry a 5-20 year sentence each if convicted. The third charge alleges possession of an unregistered firearm and carries a maximum of 10 years (note: "firearm" here is referring to the alleged destructive device, not a gun). Casey's lawyers have officially agreed to represent them in federal court.
Casey is back in Santa Rita in federal custody and expects to remain where they are for the time being. All the transfers and changes in custody were jarring and Casey will hopefully be able to finally settle into a routine. Alongside their already rigorous usual studies they have been pursuing their own legal self-education in preparation for their ongoing case.
In observance of Black August, Casey will be participating in FLEA days along with one other person from their pod- 24 hour fasts in commemoration of New Afrikan revolutionaries on the days they were assassinated. Here (https://breakallchains.blogspot.com/2011/08/black-august-true-history-culture-and.html} is more information about the history of Black August for those wanting to learn more!
People across the country have been putting out beautiful statements of support! These are so important as they demonstrate the incredible love people have for Casey for their years of commitment to community, solidarity, and mutual aid.
Statement of Solidarity with Casey Goonan by Stevie Wilson (https://www.bellyzine.net/essays/statement-of-solidarity-with-casey-goonan-by-stevie-wilson)
Message of Support to Free Casey Goonan: Free Them All! by Hybachi LeMar of the Black Autonomy Federation - Chicago (https://abolitionmedia.noblogs.org/post/2024/07/25/message-of-support-to-free-casey-goonan-free-them-all/)
The support team has also been working on launching a crowdfunding campaign for Casey, so please stay tuned and start thinking about how to mobilize your networks or throw a fundraiser yourself! Updates will come soon. We can currently already accept large donations from individual donors in the form of checks, please reach out for more information to make this happen.
If you would like to write Casey, you can do so at:
Casey Goonan #UMF227
Santa Rita Jail
5325 Broder Blvd
Dublin, CA 94568
Casey is still excited to receive mail including updates on news and current affairs as they have been feeling cut off from the world.
As a reminder:
- Do not discuss the case. Casey is still pre-trial and receiving mail concerning their case can seriously endanger them.
- Do not valorize Casey. They are a person and a member of our community, not a symbol or martyr. Casey isn't looking for praise, but rather to maintain correspondence.
- Do not write anything you wouldn't want Fox News, a cop, or a judge to see. Assume that intelligence and law enforcement agencies are reading your letter.
- As you correspond with Casey, they may send requests aside from books or commissary. Please coordinate directly with Casey's Support Committee regarding additional asks.
If you wish to help keep money on Casey's books, there are several ways to do this:
- At the jail via the TouchPay kiosk in the lobby.
- Sending a money order in the mail. The money order must be made payable to "Casey Goonan #UMF227" and there must be no other material in the envelope. No cash or personal checks will be accepted.
- Online with a credit card via one of the vendor platforms run by GlobalTel such as accesscorrections.com or con nectnetwork.com. You will have to create an account. If the platform offers different fund options, the fund you want to get Casey money for commissary is called the "Trust Fund".
Your ongoing support is so needed and appreciated. To receive these updates by email, message cscommittee [at] proton.me
Stay strong! Stay tuned!
Love & Struggle from the Casey Support Committee
August 12, 2024
On July 23rd Casey was indicted by a federal grand jury on three charges all relating to the same incident. Two of the charges allege destruction of property by fire/explosives and carry a 5-20 year sentence each if convicted. The third charge alleges possession of an unregistered firearm and carries a maximum of 10 years (note: "firearm" here is referring to the alleged destructive device, not a gun). Casey's lawyers have officially agreed to represent them in federal court.
Casey is back in Santa Rita in federal custody and expects to remain where they are for the time being. All the transfers and changes in custody were jarring and Casey will hopefully be able to finally settle into a routine. Alongside their already rigorous usual studies they have been pursuing their own legal self-education in preparation for their ongoing case.
In observance of Black August, Casey will be participating in FLEA days along with one other person from their pod- 24 hour fasts in commemoration of New Afrikan revolutionaries on the days they were assassinated. Here (https://breakallchains.blogspot.com/2011/08/black-august-true-history-culture-and.html} is more information about the history of Black August for those wanting to learn more!
People across the country have been putting out beautiful statements of support! These are so important as they demonstrate the incredible love people have for Casey for their years of commitment to community, solidarity, and mutual aid.
Statement of Solidarity with Casey Goonan by Stevie Wilson (https://www.bellyzine.net/essays/statement-of-solidarity-with-casey-goonan-by-stevie-wilson)
Message of Support to Free Casey Goonan: Free Them All! by Hybachi LeMar of the Black Autonomy Federation - Chicago (https://abolitionmedia.noblogs.org/post/2024/07/25/message-of-support-to-free-casey-goonan-free-them-all/)
The support team has also been working on launching a crowdfunding campaign for Casey, so please stay tuned and start thinking about how to mobilize your networks or throw a fundraiser yourself! Updates will come soon. We can currently already accept large donations from individual donors in the form of checks, please reach out for more information to make this happen.
If you would like to write Casey, you can do so at:
Casey Goonan #UMF227
Santa Rita Jail
5325 Broder Blvd
Dublin, CA 94568
Casey is still excited to receive mail including updates on news and current affairs as they have been feeling cut off from the world.
As a reminder:
- Do not discuss the case. Casey is still pre-trial and receiving mail concerning their case can seriously endanger them.
- Do not valorize Casey. They are a person and a member of our community, not a symbol or martyr. Casey isn't looking for praise, but rather to maintain correspondence.
- Do not write anything you wouldn't want Fox News, a cop, or a judge to see. Assume that intelligence and law enforcement agencies are reading your letter.
- As you correspond with Casey, they may send requests aside from books or commissary. Please coordinate directly with Casey's Support Committee regarding additional asks.
If you wish to help keep money on Casey's books, there are several ways to do this:
- At the jail via the TouchPay kiosk in the lobby.
- Sending a money order in the mail. The money order must be made payable to "Casey Goonan #UMF227" and there must be no other material in the envelope. No cash or personal checks will be accepted.
- Online with a credit card via one of the vendor platforms run by GlobalTel such as accesscorrections.com or con nectnetwork.com. You will have to create an account. If the platform offers different fund options, the fund you want to get Casey money for commissary is called the "Trust Fund".
Your ongoing support is so needed and appreciated. To receive these updates by email, message cscommittee [at] proton.me
Stay strong! Stay tuned!
Love & Struggle from the Casey Support Committee
For more information: https://twiiit.com/prolpo/status/182339581...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network