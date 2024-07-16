Casey Support Committee Update 7/13/24 by Casey Support Committee

"Just as Casey has persistently for years cared for, supported, and struggled alongside incarcerated comrades, we aim to replicate these actions in solidarity with Casey as they continue their struggle from the other side of the wall."

Thank you for your interest in supporting Casey!



Casey's arrest and incarceration have obviously caused immense distress and disruption to Casey's life. They have entered the belly of the beast! Yet their dedication to abolition, commitment to study, perseverance, humor and spirit continue to shine through despite their conditions.



LEGAL UPDATE



Casey's state charges were dismissed and the case has been moved under federal jurisdiction.



One federal charge has been unsealed, a single count of arson, 18 U.S.C. 844(f)(1). If convicted, this charge alone could mean 5-20 years plus a quarter million dollar fine. We are anticipating that additional charges could follow.



Last week, Casey was moved to SF County Jail to appear in court on outstanding warrants. The transfer forced Casey to spend over 24 hours in a holding cell without access to insulin, to endure several hours long bus rides while shackled, harassment from correction officers, sleep deprivation, and inadequate access to food needed to regulate their blood sugar. These experiences were very disregulating and their mental and physical health have been fluctuating as a result.



They have just arrived back at Santa Rita/Alameda County Jail under federal custody. We anticipate that Casey will stay at Santa Rita for the foreseeable future as they await trial. We are hopeful that things will stabilize now that the recent rounds of transfers and unpredictable court appearances have settled down for the moment.



In the move to SF and back to Santa Rita, Casey lost access to the books and mail that they had been sent while previously at Santa Rita. We are intending to look into getting their belongings returned, but in the meantime they would appreciate more books, zines and printed out news articles. Any excess or duplicate literature can be shared inside.



WAYS TO SUPPORT



Write Casey



With the case now being federal, Casey has a new PFN. Their mailing address is now:



Casey Goonan #UMF227

Santa Rita Jail

5325 Broder Blvd

Dublin, CA 94568



Casey is excited to receive mail including updates on news and current affairs as they have been feeling cut off from the world.



What not to write about:

- Do not discuss the case. Casey is still pre-trial and receiving mail concerning their case can seriously endanger them.

- Do not valorize Casey. They are a person and a member of our community, not a symbol or martyr. Casey isn't looking for praise, but rather to maintain correspondence.

- Do not write anything you wouldn't want Fox News, a cop, or a judge to see. Assume that intelligence and law enforcement agencies are reading your letter.

- As you correspond with Casey, they may send requests aside from books or commissary. Please coordinate directly with Casey's Support Committee regarding additional asks.



For those who have written Casey and have not heard back yet, Casey mentioned that they hadn't received any of the mail that was sent to them at Santa Rita after June 22nd. With Casey going in and out of different jurisdictional systems, it is likely that much of their mail has been lost, 'lost', or returned to sender. Casey also wants people to know that the mail system is very slow so it may take a while for people to hear back from them.



Send Casey some commissary funds



Casey's support team has made sure that they have some funds on their commissary account upon arrival back at Santa Rita.



If you wish to help keep money on Casey's books, there are several ways to do this:

- At the jail via the TouchPay kiosk in the lobby.

- Sending a money order in the mail. The money order must be made payable to "Casey Goonan #UMF227" and there must be no other material in the envelope. No cash or personal checks will be accepted.

- Online with a credit card via one of the vendor platforms run by GlobalTel such as accesscorrections.com or connectnetwork.com. You will have to create an account. If the platform offers different fund options, the fund you want to get Casey money for commissary is called the "Trust Fund".



Fundraising



In addition to making sure Casey has commissary funds, we are preparing to fundraise for Casey's legal representation. Stay tuned and on call for more info on fundraising.



Casey knows they have the support of their community and appreciates everyone who has shown up in court, written letters, sent literature, and expressed care and solidarity. This will be a long struggle, and we commit ourselves to it until Casey is free. Please join us!





To receive these updates by email, message cscommittee@proton.me



Love and Struggle,

Casey Support Committee

