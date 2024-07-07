From the Open-Publishing Calendar
An update on Casey Goonan's recent hunger strike
Casey went on a weeklong hunger strike over jail conditions, ending it after 2 of 4 demands were agreed to by jailers.
Update via the Casey Support Committee
7/3/24
Over issues of poor basic conditions in their housing unit, Casey went on hunger strike, refusing trays and only taking liquids from June 22 to June 27. At one point, Casey went hypoglycemic and ate some gummy worms (C is diabetic.)
The strike had 4 main demands:
- A pencil sharpener so that people can consistently write letters, grievances, etc.
- An increase in water pressure so that people don't have to put their lips to the faucet in order to drink.
- An end to weekend lockdowns, the jail predictably claiming that this is due to "staffing issues"
- Increased yard time and use of recreational equipment. (Currently the unit only receives 1 hour of yard time a week on a bare yard with no equipment, balls, etc.)
In parallel with the hunger strike, Casey filed grievances on each of these issues and circulated a petition around the unit regarding the issue of weekend lockdowns.
On the morning of June 27th a deputy met with Casey and committed to meeting the first two demands. (A working pencil sharpener and increased water pressure.)
With the meeting of these two demands, Casey agreed to end their hunger strike and ate lunch on June 27th. Casey said they intend to eat, get rest, and to study further on the policies and case law surrounding such lockdowns which already seem to violate policy and federal law. Deputies have also agreed to take up the remaining two demands with their superiors.
Casey wants everyone to know they are doing well despite their conditions. Casey appreciates all the letters and books and wants everyone to know that all mail is processed really slowly but they do intend to respond in due time.
Casey signed off with "Love and Struggle."
♥️♥️♥️
_________________
All inquiries, asks, offers, or requests to subscribe to these updates can be sent to cscommittee [at] proton.me
For more information: https://twiiit.com/destructionwrkr/status/...
