San Francisco LGBTI / Queer Police State & Prisons Racial Justice Front Page
Community Demands Justice for Banko Brown
Wed May 31 2023 (Updated 06/01/23)
Community Demands Justice for Banko Brown
Security Guard Tackles, Punches, Shoots, and Kills Banko Brown Over Alleged Shoplifting
Community Demands Justice for Banko Brown
Banko Brown was a 24-year-old transgender community organizer in San Francisco. Banko volunteered at the Young Women’s Freedom Center, which advocates for transgender youth and young women, and recently found himself unhoused, sleeping on trains. On April 27, Banko was accused by Walgreens' security guard Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony of shoplifting while still inside of the store. Anthony tackled and repeatedly punched Banko on the floor. When Banko was allowed to get up, he grabbed his bag and headed out of the door. Just outside of the store, Anthony shot and killed Banko. Banko was unarmed.

The following day, San Francisco police arrested Anthony on suspicion of murder, but, on May 2, San Francisco district attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that she would not be filing any charges against Anthony. Jenkins refused to release surveillance footage of the killing, yet said in a statement that the security video "clearly" showed Anthony acted "in self-defense." The community was outraged. On May 9, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to demand that Jenkins make the video public. Finally, on May 15, the DA released the video footage and other files related to the case. The video does not show Anthony acting in self-defense.

Banko's friends, family, co-workers, and concerned community members have protested ever since to demand accountability for the killing, marching and rallying at City Hall, the DA's office, and at the Walgreens on Market Street where Banko was shot. On May 26, Banko's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit filed against Walgreens, its parent company, a security firm, and the guard who shot him, seeking $25 million in damages.

photo Banko Brown Murder & License To Kill: SF Press Conference At DA Brook Jenkins Office | event Recall Jenkins (5/19) | event Recall Brooke Jenkins! (5/12) | event Justice for Banko Brown (5/7) | external SF DA files, including video

See Also: event POA: Shut it Down! (6/2) | photo Protest Over CA AG Rob Bonta's Refusal To Prosecute O'Neil's Killer | photo SF City Politicians Outsource Police Oversight To Non-profit HealthRight 360 | photo On 75th Anniversary of Nakba Speak Out In SF While SF Mayor In Israel Supporting Zionists | photo G7 Protest Against US-led War; Banko Brown’s Murder; Turkey’s Critical Elections By CRD

Related Feature: "Fentalyfe" Poster Campaign Redecorated
