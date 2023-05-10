From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Recall Brooke Jenkins!
Date:
Friday, May 12, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
RECALL JENKINS
Location Details:
325 China Basin Street, San Francisco
Public transit: MUNI #22 #15 and T Third light rail
Public transit: MUNI #22 #15 and T Third light rail
For Jenkins to make the assumption that the Murder of Banko Brown was a matter of self defense is ludicrous. How dare she appoint herself as judge, jury, and endorser of the execution of Banko Brown!
Her campaign for DA, funded by right wing financiers was a true manifestation of corruption and power grabbing.
Her alignment with the POA is evidence of corruption as well.
San Francisco needs JUSTICE, NOT JENKINS!
BANKO BROWN, REST IN POWER!
Her campaign for DA, funded by right wing financiers was a true manifestation of corruption and power grabbing.
Her alignment with the POA is evidence of corruption as well.
San Francisco needs JUSTICE, NOT JENKINS!
BANKO BROWN, REST IN POWER!
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 10, 2023 8:28AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network