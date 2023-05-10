Recall Brooke Jenkins!

Date:

Friday, May 12, 2023

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

RECALL JENKINS

Location Details:

325 China Basin Street, San Francisco

Public transit: MUNI #22 #15 and T Third light rail

For Jenkins to make the assumption that the Murder of Banko Brown was a matter of self defense is ludicrous. How dare she appoint herself as judge, jury, and endorser of the execution of Banko Brown!



Her campaign for DA, funded by right wing financiers was a true manifestation of corruption and power grabbing.



Her alignment with the POA is evidence of corruption as well.



San Francisco needs JUSTICE, NOT JENKINS!

BANKO BROWN, REST IN POWER!

