There was a protest at the San Francisco Hall of Justice and courts against the decision by California Attorney General Rob Bonta not to protest the killer of Keito O'Neil.

Family members of Keito O'Neil and community supporters rallied at the San Francisco Hall of Justice and Court to protest the decision of California Attorney General Rob Bonta not to prosecute his murderer police officer Christopher Samayoa. The San Francisco District Attorney Brook Jenkins has refused to prosecute not only the of murderer Keito O'Neil by police but most recently Banko Brown who was murdered by a security guard at a Walgreens.