SFLC ED Rudy Gonzalez Supports SF POA Contract With City Of SF by repost

Wednesday Nov 11th, 2020 9:39 PM

San Francisco Labor Council Executive Director Rudy Gonzalez supported the San Francisco Police Officer Association SFPOA

contract arguing that it was up to the Mayor and DPH. He then attacked people opposing the contract for pressuring the left Board of Supervisors to reject the contract.

How does the SF Labor Council propose to achieve that if not through contract concessions in exchange for pay hikes?