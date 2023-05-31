From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Arts + Action Drug War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Health, Housing & Public Services Police State & Prisons Front Page
Wed May 31 2023 (Updated 06/01/23)"Fentalyfe" Poster Campaign Redecorated
Reactionary "Street Art" Campaign Backed by Billionaire Michael Moritz Targeted by Graffiti Artists
In a pseudonymous communiqué published on Indybay on May 21, "some vandals" write: Under the cover of night, with the Frisco fog as our accomplice, a crew of friends vandalized over 10 of the right-wing, pro-police “Fentalyfe” street poster installations.
We painted messages such as "Narcan Saves Lives, Cops Kill People", "The War On Drugs Failed", "TogetherSF = SFPD", "Cops Sell Fentanyl", "Fuck You Fascists", and "Fuck Michael Moritz".
These disturbing posters are part of a $300k campaign, by reactionary group Together SF (who are funded by billionaire venture capitalist Michael Moritz), that is shaming drug and Narcan users, and calling for the racist criminalization of poor people. They are also calling for the criminalization of graffiti while themselves wheat pasting posters on the streets.
Graffiti Writers Paint Over Pro-Police “Street Art” Campaign Backed by a Tech Billionaire | "Fentalyfe" Poster Campaign Redecorated
Related Feature: Community Demands Justice for Banko Brown
We painted messages such as "Narcan Saves Lives, Cops Kill People", "The War On Drugs Failed", "TogetherSF = SFPD", "Cops Sell Fentanyl", "Fuck You Fascists", and "Fuck Michael Moritz".
These disturbing posters are part of a $300k campaign, by reactionary group Together SF (who are funded by billionaire venture capitalist Michael Moritz), that is shaming drug and Narcan users, and calling for the racist criminalization of poor people. They are also calling for the criminalization of graffiti while themselves wheat pasting posters on the streets.
Graffiti Writers Paint Over Pro-Police “Street Art” Campaign Backed by a Tech Billionaire | "Fentalyfe" Poster Campaign Redecorated
Related Feature: Community Demands Justice for Banko Brown
2023-05-31 Reactionary "Street Art" Campaign Backed by Billionaire Michael Moritz Targeted by Graffiti Artists Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Drug War | Arts + Action | San Francisco2023-05-27 Long-Time Industry Goal Is to Hamper CEQA by Expanding Exemptions, Limiting Challenges Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | California | Government & Elections2023-05-25 Critics Say Bankruptcy Stiff-Arms Sexual Abuse Survivors by Limiting Their Options in Court Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | East Bay2023-04-25 Tradition of Revolutionary Protest Continues in Paris and Across France as Labor Fights On Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | International | Government & Elections2023-04-21 Protests Continue Despite US Supreme Court Allowing Access to Abortion Pill Temporarily Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | California | U.S. | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia2023-04-17 Big Oil Sponsors Dinners and Awards for California Journalists, Gets Favorable Mentions Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Media Activism & Independent Media | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections2023-04-14 Drag Activists March in San Francisco Against Nationwide Anti-Trans/Queer Bills Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | LGBTI / Queer | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections2023-04-01 National Day of Protest Against the War in Ukraine Demands Human Needs Be Met Front Page | Anti-War | San Francisco | International | Iraq2023-03-25 Climate Justice Protest at Wells Fargo Rages as Major Storm Slams San Francisco Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | U.S.2023-03-06 Protestors Call on Merced DA to Prosecute Cruelty at Foster Farms, Not Animal Rescuers Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Central Valley | California | Animal Liberation2023-03-02 California Legislation Under Consideration to Establish a Windfall Profits Cap for Oil Refiners Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | East Bay | California | Government & Elections
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network