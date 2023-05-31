Under the cover of night, with the Frisco fog as our accomplice, a crew of friends vandalized over 10 of the right-wing, pro-police “Fentalyfe” street poster installations.We painted messages such as "Narcan Saves Lives, Cops Kill People", "The War On Drugs Failed", "TogetherSF = SFPD", "Cops Sell Fentanyl", "Fuck You Fascists", and "Fuck Michael Moritz".These disturbing posters are part of a $300k campaign, by reactionary group Together SF (who are funded by billionaire venture capitalist Michael Moritz), that is shaming drug and Narcan users, and calling for the racist criminalization of poor people. They are also calling for the criminalization of graffiti while themselves wheat pasting posters on the streets.