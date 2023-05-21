top
San Francisco Drug War Police State & Prisons

"Fentalyfe" Poster Campaign Redecorated

by some vandals
Sun, May 21, 2023 12:37AM
Right-wing poster campaign installations calling for police and criminalization were redecorated in SF
sm_img_0686.jpg
original image (713x595)
Under the cover of night, with the Frisco fog as our accomplice, a crew of friends vandalized over 10 of the right-wing, pro-police “Fentalyfe” street poster installations.

We painted messages such as "Narcan Saves Lives, Cops Kill People", "The War On Drugs Failed", "TogetherSF = SFPD", "Cops Sell Fentanyl", "Fuck You Fascists", and "Fuck Michael Moritz".

These disturbing posters are part of a $300k campaign, by reactionary group Together SF (who are funded by billionaire venture capitalist Michael Moritz), that is shaming drug and Narcan users, and calling for the racist criminalization of poor people. They are also calling for the criminalization of graffiti while themselves wheat pasting posters on the streets.

These fascists will never win the terrains of street art or graffiti; they will never have the streets. We call on all creative vandals to resist the fascist creep into our visual landscape.

Against police, prisons, politicians, billionaire capitalists, and their society.

For care, love, and solidarity.
§
by some vandals
Sun, May 21, 2023 12:37AM
sm_img_0696.jpg
original image (702x573)
§
by some vandals
Sun, May 21, 2023 12:37AM
sm_img_0695.jpg
original image (725x605)
§
by some vandals
Sun, May 21, 2023 12:37AM
sm_img_0687.jpg
original image (669x609)
§
by some vandals
Sun, May 21, 2023 12:37AM
sm_img_0685.jpg
original image (777x607)
§
by some vandals
Sun, May 21, 2023 12:37AM
sm_img_0684.jpg
original image (666x616)
§
by some vandals
Sun, May 21, 2023 12:37AM
sm_img_0693.jpg
original image (623x763)
§
by some vandals
Sun, May 21, 2023 12:37AM
sm_img_0692.jpg
original image (828x761)
§
by some vandals
Sun, May 21, 2023 12:37AM
sm_img_0694.jpg
original image (738x693)
§
by some vandals
Sun, May 21, 2023 12:37AM
sm_img_0691.jpg
original image (726x610)
§
by some vandals
Sun, May 21, 2023 12:37AM
sm_img_0689.jpg
original image (680x782)
§
by some vandals
Sun, May 21, 2023 12:37AM
sm_img_0688.jpg
original image (706x795)
§
by some vandals
Sun, May 21, 2023 12:37AM
sm_img_0697.jpg
original image (773x605)
§
by some vandals
Sun, May 21, 2023 12:37AM
sm_img_0690.jpg
original image (656x898)
§
by some vandals
Sun, May 21, 2023 12:37AM
sm_img_0683.jpg
original image (828x619)
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
What does indybay think?
Curious Monkey
Sun, May 21, 2023 9:20PM
Fascism, look it up. Seriously.
No wings
Sun, May 21, 2023 9:15PM
You're way off
Not a vandal
Sun, May 21, 2023 9:05PM
TechBroSF.org to the rescue
TechbroSF888
Sun, May 21, 2023 8:42PM
