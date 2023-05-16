From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Recall Jenkins
Date:
Friday, May 19, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Mothers on the March
Location Details:
On the sidewalk in front of District Attorney Brooke Jenkins Office
350 Rhode Island
350 Rhode Island
All are welcomed to stand with Mothers On The March and People from the Community.
We demand Justice, not Jenkins!
Our Demands:
-Recall Brooke Jenkins
-Justice for Banko Brown and so many more!
-That the SF Police Officers Association be SHUT DOWN!
-The SF POA Be Declared a Non-Grata Organization
-Abolish the ‘Officers Bill of Rights’ – This has been used to protect officers in abusing our communities!
-Jail Killer Cops – we demand killer cops be charged and convicted with murder
-Abolish the Police!
We demand Justice, not Jenkins!
Our Demands:
-Recall Brooke Jenkins
-Justice for Banko Brown and so many more!
-That the SF Police Officers Association be SHUT DOWN!
-The SF POA Be Declared a Non-Grata Organization
-Abolish the ‘Officers Bill of Rights’ – This has been used to protect officers in abusing our communities!
-Jail Killer Cops – we demand killer cops be charged and convicted with murder
-Abolish the Police!
Added to the calendar on Tue, May 16, 2023 4:36PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network