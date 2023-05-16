Recall Jenkins

Date:

Friday, May 19, 2023

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Mothers on the March

Location Details:

On the sidewalk in front of District Attorney Brooke Jenkins Office

350 Rhode Island

All are welcomed to stand with Mothers On The March and People from the Community.



We demand Justice, not Jenkins!



Our Demands:



-Recall Brooke Jenkins

-Justice for Banko Brown and so many more!

-That the SF Police Officers Association be SHUT DOWN!

-The SF POA Be Declared a Non-Grata Organization

-Abolish the ‘Officers Bill of Rights’ – This has been used to protect officers in abusing our communities!

-Jail Killer Cops – we demand killer cops be charged and convicted with murder

-Abolish the Police!

