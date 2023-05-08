The murders by police and recently by the Walgreen's security guard Banko Brown have exposed the role of Mayor London Breed and the rest of the Democratic Party politicians to allow the police and company police to have free hand.

This office was closed by Mayor Edwin Mah Lee.Mayor Edwin Mah Lee outsourced violence prevention and related issues to HealthRight 360, the Department of Health.He had as its Director - Diana Aroche is now a Director at the San Francisco Police Department - Director of Policy and Public Affairs.Diana Aroche started with Coleman Advocates, then worked for Maria Su at the Mayor's Office of Children, Youth, and Families, then for Mayor Edwin Mah Lee - who outsourced Violence Intervention and Prevention to HealthRight 360 - and now works at the SF Police Department as its Director of Policy and Public Affairs.Hundreds of youth gathered in front of SF City Hall - to protest the injustice done to the youth and the abject disdain shown to Trans youth - foster youth - and poor youth who have no roof over their head and crash all over the place.In years past, hundreds of youth protested in front of SF City Hall. The youth may protest, speak their mind, cry, scream, and express their deep pain. It simply falls on deaf ears - the SF Board of Supervisors - most of them - buffoons. For sure, Connie Chan, Hillary Ronen, Shaman Walton, and Asha Safai.In the past - when all the meetings held at SF City Hall were in person - I took my time to attend - thousands of meetings - and so I know how this vermin act - and given the opportunity to talk - how they spew diatribe.We can return to RAP and Community Response Network (CRN) - I know all the founders, and the founders know me. Today - we have the Street Violence Intervention Program - (SVIP).Paradoxically, none of the established Non-Profits that deal with youth and violence can intervene in our elementary and middle schools.The rules and regulations linked to the San Francisco Unified School District SFUSD) prohibit anyone group or anyone else - from intervening - when it comes to elementary and middle schools.The SFUSD comes under the State of California - and most San Franciscans do not know this.Schools must provide the attendance data - and based on attendance - funding is provided to each school.You can imagine when we all experienced the recent pandemic - and our school was closed for over two years - the predicament of our children and the parents of the children.The changes made by Mayor Edwin Mah Lee - and coming to haunt us today - corruption was rampant then - and has reached saturation point - adversely impacting the quality of life issues at all levels today.The present Chief of Police - came from Los Angeles - where the Shriffs call the shots - the LA Police Department plays - second fiddle. Chief Williams Scott was appointed by Mayor Edwin Mah Lee. When Chief first came to San Francisco - I went out of my way to meet him - he knows what I said - and I know why I said - what I said to him.Our youth today are smart and know whom to trust - they will not trust those who lie - those that say one thing and do another.I speak with the youth all the time and listen to them.The children, youth, and young adults suffered greatly during the pandemic.I participated at 1800 Oakdale and vaccinated those who most needed them.Per diem, nurses and travel nurses worked hard and did a good job.I witnessed how unprofessional the San Francisco Health Department was and is today.The well-being of our citizens and our children, youth, and young adults - those with compromised health - more physically and mentally challenged - are most in dire straits in San Francisco.Mayor London Breed - the worst Mayor ever works from Room 200 - under her, most things have fallen by the wayside. Our streets are unsafe, those in the dire strait are treated with disdain, and the physically and mentally challenged suffer. The SF Police Department has failed us - and yet - receive millions of dollars in overtime.With the millions spent on overtime linked to callous actions - failing to adhere to the SF City Charter - the SFPD spend the money - and then come to the SF Board of Supervisors - weak in the knees - who pander to the SF Police Department.Our Controller failed with the SF Public Utilities Commission - and the likes of Juliet Ellis and Harlan Kelly - and now is defying the norms and the values of the citizens of the City and County of San Francisco.Millions of dollars were wasted - Stimulus Money the Federal government gave to the City and County. We want to see the audit - and more about what has been done with the crooks who wasted the money.BANKO BROWN - REST IN PEACE.We want to know why is the Human Rights Commission so quiet - abject silence on the recent murders of young people in San Francisco - why?What has Sheryl Evan Davis to say - what has her lackey boss London Breed to say - what has Chief Scott Williams to say?How can the SF District Attorney adjudicate the Banko Brown killing in less than 36 hours?Where is the sound investigation lacking - lies told and covered up - and the authorities fumbling the ball. Justice for Banko Brown.There is no doubt that the City and County of San Francisco is spirialing the heading into a deep cesspool - the creation of the authorities the likes of Carmen Chu, Joaquim Torres, Sean Elsbernd, Diana Aroche.Dr. Grant Colfax, London Breed, Sheryl Evan Davis, the SF Police Department, the SF Ethics Commission, the SF Unified School District, SF District Attorney, the SF City Attorney - and all the SF Department heads who are NOT culturally competent and have no idea what a sound needs assessment - mandates.