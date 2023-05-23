top
G7 Protest Against US-led War; Banko Brown’s Murder; Turkey’s Critical Elections By CRD

by CRD
Tue, May 23, 2023 11:07PM
Pacifica's Capitalism, Race and Democracy on G7 Protest Against US-led War; Banko Brown’s Murder & Turkey’s Critical Elections By CRD
sm_japan_g7_women.jpg
original image (800x522)
G7 Protest Against US-led War; Banko Brown’s Murder; Turkey’s Critical Elections By CRD
-May 23, 2023

Last week the US-led Group of Seven leaders met in Hiroshima to stiffen sanctions on Russia, provide further support for the Ukraine proxy war, and discuss growing tensions with China. I spoke to two Americans, Cody Urban and Carly Brook with Resist US Led War, about the militarization of Japan and Asia and what it means for the US and the world.

The G-7 In Japan, Biden, The War Drive Against China & US Imperialism
***

The murder of Black homeless youth continues to escalate. In San Francisco homeless Trans youth and organizer Banko Brown was killed by a Walgreens security guard who attacked him inside the store, then shot him outside.

San Francisco District Attorney Brook Jenkins has angered the community by first refusing to release the tape and then refusing to prosecute. At a press conference outside, Supervisor Preston and community members spoke out about the city’s systemic racism and gentrification.

***

In Turkey, the 21-year reign of the Islamic, capitalist Erdogan regime, established with the support of the US, is in deep trouble. Debt payments are due, corruption is rife, and the country is teetering toward bankruptcy. Inflation hovering around 140% is forcing even the middle classes into poverty.

However, the ruling coalition of Erdogan’s party and the Nazi MHP party rigged the election to remain in power. As the country descends further into chaos, many believe the rulers will never leave power for fear of losing their wealth facing criminal prosecution.

Pacifica’s Mehmet Bayram flew to Turkey to vote and cover the May 14th elections that many consider as being existential for the country.

Music:

The Weavers, “Last Night I Had the Strangest Dream”

Joey Bada$$, “Land of the Free”
For more information: https://capitalismraceanddemocracy.org/202...
§Protest Against G7 Hiroshima Plans For War In Asia
by CRD
Tue, May 23, 2023 11:07PM
sm_japan_g-7_protest.jpg
original image (1024x682)
The G7 in Hiroshima was a vehicle to expand the US drive for war in Asia against China. The US is rallying it's allies for war and militarization.
https://capitalismraceanddemocracy.org/202...
§Turkey Unions Protest Erdogan
by CRD
Tue, May 23, 2023 11:07PM
turkey_unions_protest_erdogan.jpg
The Erdogan government has launched attacks on the Kurds, other minorities and on the unions.
https://capitalismraceanddemocracy.org/202...
