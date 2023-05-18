top
San Francisco Labor & Workers LGBTI / Queer Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Banko Brown Murder & License To Kill: SF Press Conference At DA Brook Jenkins Office

by Labor Video Project
Thu, May 18, 2023 5:36AM
The murder of Banko Brown by a Walgreen security guard in San Francisco and the failure to prosecute by the District Attorney Brook Jenkins backed up by Mayor London Breed has led to fury among people in San Franicsco. Many Democratic Party officials organized a rally at Jenkins office to protest and call for prosecution. There are over 61 billionaires in San Francisco and speakers charged that there is massive ethnic cleansing going on in San Francisco with Blacks being driven out of San Francisco by a Black Mayor, District Attorney and police chief.
There is also a campaign to drive Black workers from their public service jobs by top city officials.
banko_liense_to_kill.jpg
The murder of San Francisco trans organizer Banko Brown at a Walmart by a security guard
resulted in no prosecution by the SF District Attorney Brooks Jenkins and this was supported by Mayor London Breed.

Banko Brown who was homeless and hungry was attacked by the guard and shot when he was outside the store.

A press conference as held at the DA's office on Wednesday May 17 2023 to protest the lack of prosecution by Jenkins and the support of that action by Mayor London Breed. Speakers talked about the systemic racism and homophobia particularly against Black youth and the failure of the Democratic Party which runs San Francisco to provide housing and other services.

The press conference was held at District Attorney Brook Jenkins office at 350 New Hampshire which is also the offices of SEIU 1021 and there were SEIU 1021 members supporting the press conference but were not allowed to speak. The leadership of SEIU 1021 and the San Francisco Labor Council have refused to call for the persecution of the security guard for murder.

Additional Media:

CA AG Bonta Prosecute SF Police Killer Say Speakers
https://youtu.be/OanxtziG7mA

Justice For Keita O'Neil! SF DA Jenkin Fronting For POA & Developers In Dropping Charges For Killing
https://youtu.be/SdSYc7PO5UM

"We Mean Business" SF Unionists Protest SF POA & Demand Defunding of Police & Ending Militarization
https://youtu.be/zdw0zBXBG64

WW 6-25-20 Police Unions, Police Terror, The AFL-CIO And Labor
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-6-25-20-police-unions-the-afl-cio-and-labor

End Police Terrorism & Systemic Racism NOW! ILWU Juneteenth Speak Out At Oakland Oscar Grant Plaza
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKkS-JugzFc

Defense Campaign For ATU 241 Bus Driver Erek Slater
https://www.change.org/p/chicago-transit-authority-drop-all-charges-and-reinstate-chicago-bus-driver-erek-slater?utm_content=cl_sharecopy_22860526_en-US%3Av4&recruiter=1123370684&recruited_by_id=dcc875c0-b5be-11ea-9af4-19701e610203&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_initial&utm_term=psf_combo_share_initial

CTA bus driver alleges he was disciplined for organizing against transporting police
https://chi.streetsblog.org/2020/06/09/cta-bus-driver-alleges-he-was-disciplined-for-organizing-against-transporting-police/?fbclid=IwAR3g7ChNmNm7h2eopzJ2IjK_rkUQZ7Eh-yAX9025-yVmeDUnM2tmL3YazSY

ATU 1005 Union President Says Minneapolis Is Trying to Punish Transit Workers Who Wouldn’t Help the Police
http://inthesetimes.com/working/entry/22590/bus-workers-atu-minneapolis-george-floyd-protest-solidarity?link_id=2&can_id=2787c928536944be51dc3490ab96c045&source=email-get-ready-for-janus-20-how-to-make-your-union-do-things-2&email_referrer=email_831088&email_subject=extra-minneapolis-is-punishing-transit-workers-who-wouldnt-help-the-police-time-for-the-ceo-to-start-making-sacrifices-too

Kids Who Die- Why Cop Guilds. and Worker Unions Are Not Compatible
https://workersandcopsaredifferent.com/2020/06/08/kids-who-die/?fbclid=IwAR0hNRtVPKRwSsJGb8es6XXa0Vxu-UURP0F_k766F7stCUVV_ZVi0qzT4as

Revealed: police unions spend millions to influence policy in biggest US cities
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jun/23/police-unions-spending-policy-reform-chicago-new-york-la

National labor groups mostly close ranks to defend police unions
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/national-labor-groups-mostly-close-ranks-defend-police-unions-n1231573

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/T1ZPOHd4Ldc
