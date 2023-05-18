The murder of Banko Brown by a Walgreen security guard in San Francisco and the failure to prosecute by the District Attorney Brook Jenkins backed up by Mayor London Breed has led to fury among people in San Franicsco. Many Democratic Party officials organized a rally at Jenkins office to protest and call for prosecution. There are over 61 billionaires in San Francisco and speakers charged that there is massive ethnic cleansing going on in San Francisco with Blacks being driven out of San Francisco by a Black Mayor, District Attorney and police chief.

There is also a campaign to drive Black workers from their public service jobs by top city officials.

The murder of San Francisco trans organizer Banko Brown at a Walmart by a security guardresulted in no prosecution by the SF District Attorney Brooks Jenkins and this was supported by Mayor London Breed.Banko Brown who was homeless and hungry was attacked by the guard and shot when he was outside the store.A press conference as held at the DA's office on Wednesday May 17 2023 to protest the lack of prosecution by Jenkins and the support of that action by Mayor London Breed. Speakers talked about the systemic racism and homophobia particularly against Black youth and the failure of the Democratic Party which runs San Francisco to provide housing and other services.The press conference was held at District Attorney Brook Jenkins office at 350 New Hampshire which is also the offices of SEIU 1021 and there were SEIU 1021 members supporting the press conference but were not allowed to speak. The leadership of SEIU 1021 and the San Francisco Labor Council have refused to call for the persecution of the security guard for murder.