Justice for Banko Brown

Date:

Sunday, May 07, 2023

Time:

2:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

PSL and Justice for Banko Brown

Location Details:

March from 825 market street to city hall.

Justice for Banko Brown!



District attorney Jenkins and SFPD have refused to release the tapes for over a week and have dropped all charges.



The people deserve to know the truth! Release the tapes! Stop San Francisco's racist war on the poor!



Meet at 2pm at the Walgreens! #bankobrown #justiceforbankobrown