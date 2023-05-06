From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Justice for Banko Brown
Date:
Sunday, May 07, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
PSL and Justice for Banko Brown
Location Details:
March from 825 market street to city hall.
Justice for Banko Brown!
District attorney Jenkins and SFPD have refused to release the tapes for over a week and have dropped all charges.
The people deserve to know the truth! Release the tapes! Stop San Francisco's racist war on the poor!
Meet at 2pm at the Walgreens! #bankobrown #justiceforbankobrown
District attorney Jenkins and SFPD have refused to release the tapes for over a week and have dropped all charges.
The people deserve to know the truth! Release the tapes! Stop San Francisco's racist war on the poor!
Meet at 2pm at the Walgreens! #bankobrown #justiceforbankobrown
For more information: https://instagram.com/p/Cr4fZU0p4Tr/
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 6, 2023 9:35PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network