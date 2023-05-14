From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
On 75th Anniversary of Nakba Speak Out In SF While SF Mayor In Israel Supporting Zionists
On the 75th anniversary of Nabka, a rally was held in San Francisco. Speakers talked about SF mayor London Breed's visit to Israel to support the apartheid Zionist regime and the continued police murders of Black youth in the City by her police.
On the 75th anniversary of the Nakba attack by Israel and dispossession of the Palestinian people, a rally was held in San Francisco. People were angry that the Mayor of San Francisco London Breed was in Israel supporting the Zionist apartheid regime during the commemoration of Nakba.
Speakers also connected the support for the Zionist regime by Breed with the ongoing murders of Black San Franciscans including Banko Brown who was killed by a Walgreens security guard for taking a sandwich. The relatives of Brown also spoke at the rally.
Additional Media:
Shireen Abu Akleh Presente! SF Rally Protesting Israeli Murder Of Palestinian American Journalist
https://youtu.be/fMJ_n32zPKs
Trade Union movement demands justice following the killing of Palestinian reporter Shireen Abu Akleh
https://www.ifj.org/media-centre/news/detail/category/press-releases/article/trade-union-movement-demands-justice-following-the-killing-of-palestinian-reporter-shireen-abu-akleh.html?fbclid=IwAR2ojjXIEDP2WgTEbolsp6Pw7YED24ZaNu1ADU6aTwNZDAgQ-ujEtbHGCks
How Israel Killed a Journalist, Then Spun Her Death
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10tgDlHaWZM
Abu Akleh’s killing highlights Israeli attacks on journalists
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/5/11/al-jazeera-journalists-killing-spotlights-israeli-media-attacks
Palestine: Al Jazeera journalist shot dead in occupied West Bank
https://www.ifj.org/media-centre/news/detail/category/end-impunity-2021/article/palestine-al-jazeera-journalist-shot-dead-in-occupied-west-bank.html
Video Shared by Israel Shows Palestinian Gunman Was Not Firing at Journalist Killed During Israeli Raid
https://theintercept.com/2022/05/11/israel-journalist-killed-shireen-abu-akleh-al-jazeera/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=theintercept&fbclid=IwAR2eHq_OUK1KV1PQscjX6ywjhZtuvxurgRQVqdyfSj1ROoAgqCQsgD2U5C4
AFL-CIO Leadership Tries To Block Affiliate's Vote On BDS
https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/
BDS now ‘off the table’ for San Francisco San Francisco Labor Council labor group, leader says
https://www.jweekly.com/2021/09/13/bds-now-off-the-table-for-san-francisco-labor-group-leader-says/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Speakers also connected the support for the Zionist regime by Breed with the ongoing murders of Black San Franciscans including Banko Brown who was killed by a Walgreens security guard for taking a sandwich. The relatives of Brown also spoke at the rally.
Additional Media:
Shireen Abu Akleh Presente! SF Rally Protesting Israeli Murder Of Palestinian American Journalist
https://youtu.be/fMJ_n32zPKs
Trade Union movement demands justice following the killing of Palestinian reporter Shireen Abu Akleh
https://www.ifj.org/media-centre/news/detail/category/press-releases/article/trade-union-movement-demands-justice-following-the-killing-of-palestinian-reporter-shireen-abu-akleh.html?fbclid=IwAR2ojjXIEDP2WgTEbolsp6Pw7YED24ZaNu1ADU6aTwNZDAgQ-ujEtbHGCks
How Israel Killed a Journalist, Then Spun Her Death
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10tgDlHaWZM
Abu Akleh’s killing highlights Israeli attacks on journalists
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/5/11/al-jazeera-journalists-killing-spotlights-israeli-media-attacks
Palestine: Al Jazeera journalist shot dead in occupied West Bank
https://www.ifj.org/media-centre/news/detail/category/end-impunity-2021/article/palestine-al-jazeera-journalist-shot-dead-in-occupied-west-bank.html
Video Shared by Israel Shows Palestinian Gunman Was Not Firing at Journalist Killed During Israeli Raid
https://theintercept.com/2022/05/11/israel-journalist-killed-shireen-abu-akleh-al-jazeera/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=theintercept&fbclid=IwAR2eHq_OUK1KV1PQscjX6ywjhZtuvxurgRQVqdyfSj1ROoAgqCQsgD2U5C4
AFL-CIO Leadership Tries To Block Affiliate's Vote On BDS
https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/
BDS now ‘off the table’ for San Francisco San Francisco Labor Council labor group, leader says
https://www.jweekly.com/2021/09/13/bds-now-off-the-table-for-san-francisco-labor-group-leader-says/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/wZrSDCq5ctU
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network