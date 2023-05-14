top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

On 75th Anniversary of Nakba Speak Out In SF While SF Mayor In Israel Supporting Zionists

by Labor Video Project
Sun, May 14, 2023 8:29PM
On the 75th anniversary of Nabka, a rally was held in San Francisco. Speakers talked about SF mayor London Breed's visit to Israel to support the apartheid Zionist regime and the continued police murders of Black youth in the City by her police.
palestine_banner_1.jpg
On the 75th anniversary of the Nakba attack by Israel and dispossession of the Palestinian people, a rally was held in San Francisco. People were angry that the Mayor of San Francisco London Breed was in Israel supporting the Zionist apartheid regime during the commemoration of Nakba.

Speakers also connected the support for the Zionist regime by Breed with the ongoing murders of Black San Franciscans including Banko Brown who was killed by a Walgreens security guard for taking a sandwich. The relatives of Brown also spoke at the rally.

Additional Media:

Shireen Abu Akleh Presente! SF Rally Protesting Israeli Murder Of Palestinian American Journalist
https://youtu.be/fMJ_n32zPKs

Trade Union movement demands justice following the killing of Palestinian reporter Shireen Abu Akleh
https://www.ifj.org/media-centre/news/detail/category/press-releases/article/trade-union-movement-demands-justice-following-the-killing-of-palestinian-reporter-shireen-abu-akleh.html?fbclid=IwAR2ojjXIEDP2WgTEbolsp6Pw7YED24ZaNu1ADU6aTwNZDAgQ-ujEtbHGCks

How Israel Killed a Journalist, Then Spun Her Death
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10tgDlHaWZM

Abu Akleh’s killing highlights Israeli attacks on journalists
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/5/11/al-jazeera-journalists-killing-spotlights-israeli-media-attacks

Palestine: Al Jazeera journalist shot dead in occupied West Bank
https://www.ifj.org/media-centre/news/detail/category/end-impunity-2021/article/palestine-al-jazeera-journalist-shot-dead-in-occupied-west-bank.html

Video Shared by Israel Shows Palestinian Gunman Was Not Firing at Journalist Killed During Israeli Raid
https://theintercept.com/2022/05/11/israel-journalist-killed-shireen-abu-akleh-al-jazeera/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=theintercept&fbclid=IwAR2eHq_OUK1KV1PQscjX6ywjhZtuvxurgRQVqdyfSj1ROoAgqCQsgD2U5C4

AFL-CIO Leadership Tries To Block Affiliate's Vote On BDS
https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/

BDS now ‘off the table’ for San Francisco San Francisco Labor Council labor group, leader says
https://www.jweekly.com/2021/09/13/bds-now-off-the-table-for-san-francisco-labor-group-leader-says/

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/wZrSDCq5ctU
§Palestine Mural Unveiled At Rally
by Labor Video Project
Sun, May 14, 2023 8:29PM
sm_palestine_mural_1.jpg
original image (1832x1413)
A mural was unveiled at the rally on the anniversary of the 75th anniversary of NABKA
https://youtu.be/wZrSDCq5ctU
§Palestinian Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh Murdered By Israeli Police
by Labor Video Project
Sun, May 14, 2023 8:29PM
sm_palestinian_journalist_murders.jpeg
original image (1000x522)
Israel continues to murder journalists including Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. The US continues to fund the Israeli war machine and it's crimes and SF mayor London Breed was challenged at the rally.
https://youtu.be/wZrSDCq5ctU
§Mayor London Breed In Israel Supporting Zionist State
by Labor Video Project
Sun, May 14, 2023 8:29PM
sm_breed_in_haifa_1.jpg
original image (800x533)
The apartheid state is actively supported by SF mayor London Breed who visited Israel during the anniversary of Nabka.
https://youtu.be/wZrSDCq5ctU
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code