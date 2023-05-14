On the 75th anniversary of Nabka, a rally was held in San Francisco. Speakers talked about SF mayor London Breed's visit to Israel to support the apartheid Zionist regime and the continued police murders of Black youth in the City by her police.

On the 75th anniversary of the Nakba attack by Israel and dispossession of the Palestinian people, a rally was held in San Francisco. People were angry that the Mayor of San Francisco London Breed was in Israel supporting the Zionist apartheid regime during the commemoration of Nakba.Speakers also connected the support for the Zionist regime by Breed with the ongoing murders of Black San Franciscans including Banko Brown who was killed by a Walgreens security guard for taking a sandwich. The relatives of Brown also spoke at the rally.

Production of Labor Video Project