POA: Shut it Down!
Date:
Friday, June 02, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
WUFJEP
Location Details:
On the sidewalk in front of the San Francisco Police Officers Association: 800 Bryant @ 6th Street in San Francisco
All are welcomed to stand with WUFJEP (Workers United for Justice, Equality & Peace)
We stand with signs and banners and chalk the sidewalk, bringing attention to the crimes of the SFPD.
Our Demands:
-The Police Officers Association be SHUT DOWN!
-The SF POA Be Declared a Non-Grata Organization
-Abolish the ‘Officers Bill of Rights’ – This has been used to protect officers in abusing our communities!
-Jail Killer Cops – we demand killer cops be charged and convicted with murder
-Abolish the Police!
-Recall Brooke Jenkins
