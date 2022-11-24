From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Thu Nov 24 2022 (Updated 11/25/22)UC Workers Strike in Protest of Unfair Labor Practices
Largest Walkout in the History of US Higher Education Demands Fair Contract
On November 14, 48,000 University of California workers walked off the job. They continue to hold the line as they work toward a fair contract. The strike is a culmination of years of contentious relations between the adjunct faculty and the university administration. Many faculty members are striking in solidarity.
The teaching assistants, researchers, and post doctoral scholars are represented by United Auto Workers. Union organizers said that the strike will continue until UC ends its unfair labor practices and starts bargaining in good faith. The strike is the largest walkout in the history of US higher education.
