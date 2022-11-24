top
UC Workers Strike in Protest of Unfair Labor Practices
Thu Nov 24 2022 (Updated 11/25/22)
UC Workers Strike in Protest of Unfair Labor Practices
Largest Walkout in the History of US Higher Education Demands Fair Contract
UC Workers Strike in Protest of Unfair Labor Practices
On November 14, 48,000 University of California workers walked off the job. They continue to hold the line as they work toward a fair contract. The strike is a culmination of years of contentious relations between the adjunct faculty and the university administration. Many faculty members are striking in solidarity.

The teaching assistants, researchers, and post doctoral scholars are represented by United Auto Workers. Union organizers said that the strike will continue until UC ends its unfair labor practices and starts bargaining in good faith. The strike is the largest walkout in the history of US higher education.

photo CCSF HEAT Supports 48,000 Striking UC UAW Education Workers | photo UAW UC Workers Statewide Strike For A Living Wage & Housing | photo UC Workers Strike in Protest of Unfair Labor Practices | external FairUCNow.org

Related Features: UC Berkeley Graduate Student Workers Demand COLA (2020) | UC System Wide Day of Action in Support of Fired UCSC Workers (2020) | Strike Escalates After UCSC Fires Nearly 100 Graduate Student Workers (2020)
2022-11-24 Largest Walkout in the History of US Higher Education Demands Fair Contract Front Page | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | Central Valley | East Bay | California2022-11-13 Elected Leaders and Weapons Makers Urged to Deescalate Risk of Apocalypse Front Page | Anti-War | Central Valley | San Francisco | East Bay | Peninsula2022-11-06 UN Condemns US Economic Embargo on Cuba, Ongoing Since 1959 Front Page | Anti-War | San Francisco | International | Americas2022-10-10 Beloved Community Activist Tony Coleman Passes Away Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco | East Bay2022-09-28 As Extreme Climate Events Increase, Demand for Change Intensifies Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | East Bay | U.S.2022-09-24 Hundreds Rally for Protection of Sacred Tribal Land from Mining Project Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | South Bay | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia2022-09-04 Alt-Right Far Outnumbered by Counter-Protesters at Central Valley Anti-Gay Demo Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | Central Valley2022-08-17 Security Guards Sent by OUSD to End Occupation Assault Community Members Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Education & Student Activism | East Bay2022-08-14 Federal Civil Rights Lawsuit Filed Over Brutalization by SF City Employees Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | San Francisco2022-08-08 After Court Ruling, Police Move in to Make Way for Construction in People's Park Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Environment & Forest Defense | Education & Student Activism | East Bay2022-07-03 City Hall's Hostility Toward Homeless Residents of Santa Cruz Spurs Vehicle Arson Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia
