UAW UC Workers Statewide Strike For A Living Wage & Housing

by Labor Video Project
Sun, Nov 20, 2022 2:13AM
WorkWeek interviews Evan Wartel, a psychology graduate student at UC Davis and Tate LeBlack and PhD. student in developmental psychology at Riverside. They discuss the strike, the UAW and their support of unifying with other education and workers throughout California and the country.
images-16.jpeg
Nearly 50,000 UC UAW teaching assistants, grad students, post doctoral researchers and academic researchers went out on a statewide unfair labor practice strike on November 14, 2022 at UC campuses throughout the state. It is the largest education strike in California's history and the largest in the US. The strikers are demanding living wages of $54,000 a year , a COLA and housing subsidies along with other issues.

WorkWeek interviews Evan Wartel, a psychology graduate student at UC Davis and Tate LeBlack and PhD. student in developmental psychology at Riverside.

They discuss the strike, the UAW and their support of unifying with other education and workers throughout California and the country.

They also discuss the exploitation by public private partnerships at the University and the silence by the Governor and other Democratic Party officials about the strike and the issues. Democratic governors including past governor Jerry Brown and present governor Gavin Newsom have appointed multi-millionaires and privatizers to the Board of Regents which govern the University and the UC administration is spending tens of millions of dollars on union busting lawyers to thwart the union.

California also had a $97 billion dollar surplus in the last budget yet there were no political demands by the UAW and other unions representing public workers in California that all public workers be paid a living wage.

This interview was done on 11/18/22

Additional Media:
UC assets grow by $38 billion in 2021 to $168 billion, with endowment returning 33.7 percent and pension up 30.5 percent
https://www.universityofcalifornia.edu/press-room/uc-assets-grow-38-billion-2021-168-billion-endowment-returning-337-percent-and-pension
UAW 2865 UCB Grad Students March To Sproul Hall To Demand COLA & Against Union Busting At UCSC
https://youtu.be/9QspYy1sY1I
UCSC Graduate Students Wildcatting For Survival
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FoEkSBrFUk
Justice For UCSC Graduate Students-UCSC Wildcat Striker Natalie Ng Speaks Out To UC Management
https://youtu.be/P4RvjIj3IUo
UCSF Professors Support Striking Graduate Students
http://ucscfa.org/2019/12/scfa-solidarity-with-graduate-students/
Graduate Student Strikes Are Spreading in California
https://www.vice.com/en_ca/article/wxe45b/graduate-student-strikes-are-spreading-in-california
UAW 2865 Statement On 54 Terminated Santa Cruz Workers
http://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-statement-on-54-terminated-santa-cruz-workers/f
UAW 2865 Gradute Union Files Unfair Labor Practice Charge Against University
http://uaw2865.org/uc-student-worker-union-files-unfair-labor-practice-charge-against-the-university/
Across UC System, Graduate Students Unite for COLA Movement
http://dailynexus.com/2020-02-13/across-uc-system-graduate-students-unite-for-cola-movement/
PAY US MORE UCB! Graduate Student Workers at UC Santa Cruz, UC Davis and UC Santa Barbara Are All On Strike, Why Aren't We?
https://www.payusmoreucb.com
Janet Must Go! UC Workers Want UC Pres Napalitano Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htslfoHPWvY

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/vKI80Pg3ASc
§S Striker With A Lot Of Signs
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Nov 20, 2022 2:13AM
sm_image-1.jpg
original image (2048x1536)
Many of the strikers have never been in a union and this is their first strike.
https://youtu.be/vKI80Pg3ASc
§Our Working Conditions Are Students Learning Conditions
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Nov 20, 2022 2:13AM
images-17.jpeg
The poverty wages of UC UAW strikers is harming the students as well as educators.
https://youtu.be/vKI80Pg3ASc
§Need Not Greed
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Nov 20, 2022 2:13AM
sm_img_0326.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
Students protesting the greed of the administration and UC Regents.
https://youtu.be/vKI80Pg3ASc
§No Grants Without Labor Of Strikers
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Nov 20, 2022 2:13AM
sm_img_1337.jpg
original image (4029x2061)
The striking workers also are the ones that write NSF grants for UC.
https://youtu.be/vKI80Pg3ASc
§No COLA No Contract
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Nov 20, 2022 2:13AM
sm_img_1336.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The workers are fighting for a COLA which is critical to keep up with inflation.
https://youtu.be/vKI80Pg3ASc
§Teamsters UPS Workers Refused To Cross Lines For Deliveries
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Nov 20, 2022 2:13AM
sm_img_1340.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The UPS Teamsters are refusing to cross the lines of strikers and the UPS IBT contract comes up next year along with 750,000 other workers
https://youtu.be/vKI80Pg3ASc
§UC
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Nov 20, 2022 2:13AM
sm_img_1341.jpg
original image (4031x2151)
https://youtu.be/vKI80Pg3ASc
