Nearly 50,000 UC UAW teaching assistants, grad students, post doctoral researchers and academic researchers went out on a statewide unfair labor practice strike on November 14, 2022 at UC campuses throughout the state. It is the largest education strike in California's history and the largest in the US. The strikers are demanding living wages of $54,000 a year , a COLA and housing subsidies along with other issues.WorkWeek interviews Evan Wartel, a psychology graduate student at UC Davis and Tate LeBlack and PhD. student in developmental psychology at Riverside.They discuss the strike, the UAW and their support of unifying with other education and workers throughout California and the country.They also discuss the exploitation by public private partnerships at the University and the silence by the Governor and other Democratic Party officials about the strike and the issues. Democratic governors including past governor Jerry Brown and present governor Gavin Newsom have appointed multi-millionaires and privatizers to the Board of Regents which govern the University and the UC administration is spending tens of millions of dollars on union busting lawyers to thwart the union.California also had a $97 billion dollar surplus in the last budget yet there were no political demands by the UAW and other unions representing public workers in California that all public workers be paid a living wage.This interview was done on 11/18/22