From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
UAW UC Workers Statewide Strike For A Living Wage & Housing
WorkWeek interviews Evan Wartel, a psychology graduate student at UC Davis and Tate LeBlack and PhD. student in developmental psychology at Riverside. They discuss the strike, the UAW and their support of unifying with other education and workers throughout California and the country.
Nearly 50,000 UC UAW teaching assistants, grad students, post doctoral researchers and academic researchers went out on a statewide unfair labor practice strike on November 14, 2022 at UC campuses throughout the state. It is the largest education strike in California's history and the largest in the US. The strikers are demanding living wages of $54,000 a year , a COLA and housing subsidies along with other issues.
WorkWeek interviews Evan Wartel, a psychology graduate student at UC Davis and Tate LeBlack and PhD. student in developmental psychology at Riverside.
They discuss the strike, the UAW and their support of unifying with other education and workers throughout California and the country.
They also discuss the exploitation by public private partnerships at the University and the silence by the Governor and other Democratic Party officials about the strike and the issues. Democratic governors including past governor Jerry Brown and present governor Gavin Newsom have appointed multi-millionaires and privatizers to the Board of Regents which govern the University and the UC administration is spending tens of millions of dollars on union busting lawyers to thwart the union.
California also had a $97 billion dollar surplus in the last budget yet there were no political demands by the UAW and other unions representing public workers in California that all public workers be paid a living wage.
This interview was done on 11/18/22
Additional Media:
UC assets grow by $38 billion in 2021 to $168 billion, with endowment returning 33.7 percent and pension up 30.5 percent
https://www.universityofcalifornia.edu/press-room/uc-assets-grow-38-billion-2021-168-billion-endowment-returning-337-percent-and-pension
UAW 2865 UCB Grad Students March To Sproul Hall To Demand COLA & Against Union Busting At UCSC
https://youtu.be/9QspYy1sY1I
UCSC Graduate Students Wildcatting For Survival
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FoEkSBrFUk
Justice For UCSC Graduate Students-UCSC Wildcat Striker Natalie Ng Speaks Out To UC Management
https://youtu.be/P4RvjIj3IUo
UCSF Professors Support Striking Graduate Students
http://ucscfa.org/2019/12/scfa-solidarity-with-graduate-students/
Graduate Student Strikes Are Spreading in California
https://www.vice.com/en_ca/article/wxe45b/graduate-student-strikes-are-spreading-in-california
UAW 2865 Statement On 54 Terminated Santa Cruz Workers
http://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-statement-on-54-terminated-santa-cruz-workers/f
UAW 2865 Gradute Union Files Unfair Labor Practice Charge Against University
http://uaw2865.org/uc-student-worker-union-files-unfair-labor-practice-charge-against-the-university/
Across UC System, Graduate Students Unite for COLA Movement
http://dailynexus.com/2020-02-13/across-uc-system-graduate-students-unite-for-cola-movement/
PAY US MORE UCB! Graduate Student Workers at UC Santa Cruz, UC Davis and UC Santa Barbara Are All On Strike, Why Aren't We?
https://www.payusmoreucb.com
Janet Must Go! UC Workers Want UC Pres Napalitano Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htslfoHPWvY
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
WorkWeek interviews Evan Wartel, a psychology graduate student at UC Davis and Tate LeBlack and PhD. student in developmental psychology at Riverside.
They discuss the strike, the UAW and their support of unifying with other education and workers throughout California and the country.
They also discuss the exploitation by public private partnerships at the University and the silence by the Governor and other Democratic Party officials about the strike and the issues. Democratic governors including past governor Jerry Brown and present governor Gavin Newsom have appointed multi-millionaires and privatizers to the Board of Regents which govern the University and the UC administration is spending tens of millions of dollars on union busting lawyers to thwart the union.
California also had a $97 billion dollar surplus in the last budget yet there were no political demands by the UAW and other unions representing public workers in California that all public workers be paid a living wage.
This interview was done on 11/18/22
Additional Media:
UC assets grow by $38 billion in 2021 to $168 billion, with endowment returning 33.7 percent and pension up 30.5 percent
https://www.universityofcalifornia.edu/press-room/uc-assets-grow-38-billion-2021-168-billion-endowment-returning-337-percent-and-pension
UAW 2865 UCB Grad Students March To Sproul Hall To Demand COLA & Against Union Busting At UCSC
https://youtu.be/9QspYy1sY1I
UCSC Graduate Students Wildcatting For Survival
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FoEkSBrFUk
Justice For UCSC Graduate Students-UCSC Wildcat Striker Natalie Ng Speaks Out To UC Management
https://youtu.be/P4RvjIj3IUo
UCSF Professors Support Striking Graduate Students
http://ucscfa.org/2019/12/scfa-solidarity-with-graduate-students/
Graduate Student Strikes Are Spreading in California
https://www.vice.com/en_ca/article/wxe45b/graduate-student-strikes-are-spreading-in-california
UAW 2865 Statement On 54 Terminated Santa Cruz Workers
http://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-statement-on-54-terminated-santa-cruz-workers/f
UAW 2865 Gradute Union Files Unfair Labor Practice Charge Against University
http://uaw2865.org/uc-student-worker-union-files-unfair-labor-practice-charge-against-the-university/
Across UC System, Graduate Students Unite for COLA Movement
http://dailynexus.com/2020-02-13/across-uc-system-graduate-students-unite-for-cola-movement/
PAY US MORE UCB! Graduate Student Workers at UC Santa Cruz, UC Davis and UC Santa Barbara Are All On Strike, Why Aren't We?
https://www.payusmoreucb.com
Janet Must Go! UC Workers Want UC Pres Napalitano Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htslfoHPWvY
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/vKI80Pg3ASc
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network