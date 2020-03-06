From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Fri Mar 6 2020Massive Turnout at UC Berkeley Day of Action
UC Berkeley Graduate Student Workers Demand COLA
On March 5, UC Berkeley graduate student workers, undergraduate students and faculty joined together for a full day of work stoppage. The strike was organized by CAL COLA, an autonomous group of graduate workers and undergraduate students that began to organize in December 2019 in solidarity with the striking graduate workers at UC Santa Cruz. The Day of Action was part of the UC-wide Blackout Day in solidarity with Santa Cruz strikers who were fired last week, and organized independently of UAW Local 2865.
CAL COLA states, "We demand that the University of California Administration grants all graduate students across the UC System a Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) proportionate to their local housing market. We demand that this occur without raising tuition and fees on undergraduates, without laying off workers, without slashing graduate admissions, and without any retaliation against students. We demand that the University stop behaving as a for-profit landlord - charging above market rate for university housing. We demand that the UC demilitarize their police force. We do not accept that the UC System 'does not have the money.' The UC has always found ways to fund initiatives it deems important in the past. If teaching is truly at the core of the UC's mission, it is high time that they start paying graduate students - who do the vast majority of teaching within the UC system - a living wage."
Read More
Related Feature: UC Santa Cruz Shutdown in UC-Wide Blackout
CAL COLA states, "We demand that the University of California Administration grants all graduate students across the UC System a Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) proportionate to their local housing market. We demand that this occur without raising tuition and fees on undergraduates, without laying off workers, without slashing graduate admissions, and without any retaliation against students. We demand that the University stop behaving as a for-profit landlord - charging above market rate for university housing. We demand that the UC demilitarize their police force. We do not accept that the UC System 'does not have the money.' The UC has always found ways to fund initiatives it deems important in the past. If teaching is truly at the core of the UC's mission, it is high time that they start paying graduate students - who do the vast majority of teaching within the UC system - a living wage."
Read More
Related Feature: UC Santa Cruz Shutdown in UC-Wide Blackout
03/05/20 Mark Hosler on Politics, Music, True False and 40 Years of Art Activism Front Page | Media Activism & Independent Media | Arts + Action | East Bay | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/05/20 UC System Wide Day of Action in Support of Fired UCSC Workers Front Page | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/05/20 Restore The Delta Vows Litigation Against Illegal Water Contracts Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections02/29/20 Demonstrators Tell Chase to Stop Banking on Fossil Fuels Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/29/20 Strike Escalates After UCSC Fires Nearly 100 Graduate Student Workers Front Page | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/28/20 Silicon Valley Demonstrators Demand that Wells Fargo Stop Funding Climate Change Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | South Bay | Peninsula02/27/20 A Dark Underbelly of Corruption in Fresno and the FPD Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Central Valley | Government & Elections02/27/20 Notorious Developers Tambri Heyden and David Montalbo Strike Again Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | East Bay | Government & Elections02/24/20 Santa Cruz City Council Passes Resolution to Support Amah Mutsun Tribe Site Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | South Bay | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/24/20 Homeless Task Force Officers Brutalize Man at "Dreamers Camp" in Fresno Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Central Valley02/20/20 A Force for Justice and Unity Among Black and Brown Communities Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | East Bay | Immigrant Rights
Related Categories: California | East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network