top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Massive Turnout at UC Berkeley Day of Action
Fri Mar 6 2020
Massive Turnout at UC Berkeley Day of Action
UC Berkeley Graduate Student Workers Demand COLA
Massive Turnout at UC Berkeley Day of Action
On March 5, UC Berkeley graduate student workers, undergraduate students and faculty joined together for a full day of work stoppage. The strike was organized by CAL COLA, an autonomous group of graduate workers and undergraduate students that began to organize in December 2019 in solidarity with the striking graduate workers at UC Santa Cruz. The Day of Action was part of the UC-wide Blackout Day in solidarity with Santa Cruz strikers who were fired last week, and organized independently of UAW Local 2865.

CAL COLA states, "We demand that the University of California Administration grants all graduate students across the UC System a Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) proportionate to their local housing market. We demand that this occur without raising tuition and fees on undergraduates, without laying off workers, without slashing graduate admissions, and without any retaliation against students. We demand that the University stop behaving as a for-profit landlord - charging above market rate for university housing. We demand that the UC demilitarize their police force. We do not accept that the UC System 'does not have the money.' The UC has always found ways to fund initiatives it deems important in the past. If teaching is truly at the core of the UC's mission, it is high time that they start paying graduate students - who do the vast majority of teaching within the UC system - a living wage."

Read More

Related Feature: UC Santa Cruz Shutdown in UC-Wide Blackout
feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
03/05/20 Mark Hosler on Politics, Music, True False and 40 Years of Art Activism Front Page | Media Activism & Independent Media | Arts + Action | East Bay | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/05/20 UC System Wide Day of Action in Support of Fired UCSC Workers Front Page | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/05/20 Restore The Delta Vows Litigation Against Illegal Water Contracts Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections02/29/20 Demonstrators Tell Chase to Stop Banking on Fossil Fuels Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/29/20 Strike Escalates After UCSC Fires Nearly 100 Graduate Student Workers Front Page | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/28/20 Silicon Valley Demonstrators Demand that Wells Fargo Stop Funding Climate Change Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | South Bay | Peninsula02/27/20 A Dark Underbelly of Corruption in Fresno and the FPD Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Central Valley | Government & Elections02/27/20 Notorious Developers Tambri Heyden and David Montalbo Strike Again Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | East Bay | Government & Elections02/24/20 Santa Cruz City Council Passes Resolution to Support Amah Mutsun Tribe Site Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | South Bay | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/24/20 Homeless Task Force Officers Brutalize Man at "Dreamers Camp" in Fresno Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Central Valley02/20/20 A Force for Justice and Unity Among Black and Brown Communities Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | East Bay | Immigrant Rights
Related Categories: California | East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 194.20 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code