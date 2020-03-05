From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Thu Mar 5 2020UC Santa Cruz Shutdown in UC Wide Blackout
UC System Wide Day of Action in Support of Fired UCSC Workers
On March 5, graduate student workers at UC Santa Cruz and their undergraduate allies participated in a UC system wide day of action in solidarity with their fellow workers whom university administration fired. Large demonstrations took place simultaneously at other UC campuses, including UC Berkeley, UC Santa Barbara and UC Riverside. At UCSC, classes were cancelled as students shut down both entrances to campus starting at 5:30am. At UC San Diego, graduate students decided to initiate a grading strike on Monday, March 9.
Striking graduate students explain, "The administration’s response has been to minimize the significance of the crisis from the beginning, to bemoan the interruptions caused by the strike, and to deflect blame for these consequences onto the strikers. This is why business cannot carry on as usual, and why students, faculty, and workers across University of California campuses statewide are taking action today. The strike began because there was a crisis that demanded to be acknowledged, that had been swept under the rug for too long. Every administrative response since, from indifference to tear gas to termination letters, has only further illustrated the depth and breadth of the crisis perpetuated every day by this university system. Classes are cancelled today because things must change if anything is to carry on at all."
Read More
See Also: A Statement by The People's Coalition Post-Firing of the Graduate Students | This Is America: Interview with Grad Student Workers from UC Santa Cruz and UC San Diego
Related Feature: For Wildcat Strikers at UCSC, There's No Turning Back
Striking graduate students explain, "The administration’s response has been to minimize the significance of the crisis from the beginning, to bemoan the interruptions caused by the strike, and to deflect blame for these consequences onto the strikers. This is why business cannot carry on as usual, and why students, faculty, and workers across University of California campuses statewide are taking action today. The strike began because there was a crisis that demanded to be acknowledged, that had been swept under the rug for too long. Every administrative response since, from indifference to tear gas to termination letters, has only further illustrated the depth and breadth of the crisis perpetuated every day by this university system. Classes are cancelled today because things must change if anything is to carry on at all."
Read More
See Also: A Statement by The People's Coalition Post-Firing of the Graduate Students | This Is America: Interview with Grad Student Workers from UC Santa Cruz and UC San Diego
Related Feature: For Wildcat Strikers at UCSC, There's No Turning Back
03/05/20 Mark Hosler on Politics, Music, True False and 40 Years of Art Activism Media Activism & Independent Media | Arts + Action | East Bay | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/05/20 UC System Wide Day of Action in Support of Fired UCSC Workers Front Page | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/05/20 Restore The Delta Vows Litigation Against Illegal Water Contracts Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections02/29/20 Demonstrators Tell Chase to Stop Banking on Fossil Fuels Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/29/20 Strike Escalates After UCSC Fires Nearly 100 Graduate Student Workers Front Page | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/28/20 Silicon Valley Demonstrators Demand that Wells Fargo Stop Funding Climate Change Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | South Bay | Peninsula02/27/20 Notorious Developers Tambri Heyden and David Montalbo Strike Again Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | East Bay | Government & Elections02/24/20 Santa Cruz City Council Passes Resolution to Support Amah Mutsun Tribe Site Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | South Bay | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/09/20 Republican Senators' Refusal To Allow Witnesses, Hold Fair Trial Sparks Outrage Front Page | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | U.S. | Government & Elections02/03/20 Multifaceted Climate Demonstration Immobilizes Market Street Bank Branch Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco01/18/20 Reclaim MLK 2020: The Struggle Continues Against Racism, Poverty, and War Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | Immigrant Rights
Related Categories: California | Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers | Front Page
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network