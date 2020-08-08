From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sat Aug 8 2020Protests Grow As Coronavirus Spreads Among Prisoners at San Quentin
Activists Call San Quentin State Prison a “COVID-19 Execution Chamber”
As San Quentin faces California's deadliest coronavirus prison outbreak, protesters are marching to demand that Governor Newsom grant mass releases. COVID-19 infections spread quickly amongst the incarcerated because of inhumane prison infrastructure, say demonstrators who have shown up hundreds at a time outside the prison gates. By continuing to detain men at the Marin County facility, activists insist, the Governor is giving them death sentences.
San Quentin is California’s oldest prison, having opened in 1852. The COVID-19 outbreak there began after 121 people at high risk of contracting the virus were transferred from the California Institution for Men in Chino in May. The number of infected quickly rose from zero to almost 1,200 after the transfer.
Relatives of prisoners, long time advocates of justice for incarcerated persons, and people newly inspired by the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement are among those calling for prisoner releases. Organizers are also demanding the immediate provision of hygiene supplies and COVID testing for 100% of the prison population and employees.
See Also: Supreme Court Rules Jail Does Not Have to Provide Basic Protections to Inmates
Related Feature: San Quentin Gets Car Caravan Protest
See Also: Supreme Court Rules Jail Does Not Have to Provide Basic Protections to Inmates
Related Feature: San Quentin Gets Car Caravan Protest
