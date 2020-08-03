top
Fifth COVID-19 Demonstration at San Quentin
by Leon and Ruth
Monday Aug 3rd, 2020 7:10 PM
About 600 people marched to the west gate of San Quentin Prison on August 2nd. While they rallied inmates called out, confirming the horrific conditions inside the walls where the COVID-19 virus has spread like wildfire. Top photo by Stephanie Mohan, Pro Bono Photo
sm_sanqsmbest.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
Photos by Stephanie Mohan, Pro Bono Photo and Terry Scussel Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographers.

COVID-19 infections spread quickly amongst the incarcerated because of the inhumane infrastructures of prisons. At San Quentin Prison in unincorporated Marin County, California, there are now 2,184 confirmed cases and as of this writing there have been 19 deaths. On Sunday Aug 2, demonstrators gathered at the prison's west gate. They said the prison has become a COVID-19 execution chamber.

Organized by Courtney Morris of No Justice Under Capitalism, about 600 people assembled in the Larkspur Ferry Parking lot.  With large banners, drums, trumpets and signs they marched up Sir Francisco Drake Blvd. to the prison's west gate. Relatives of prisoners were amongst those who participated in a rally with many speakers.  

During the rally a couple of incarcerated men managed to call out and were interviewed by the organizer over a loudspeaker. They relayed that the situation in the prison, saying it is as bad as we are hearing on the news. 

According to photographer Terry Scussel, "On the other side of the gate [where demonstrators gathered there] were about 50 prison officers who established a line block covering all roadways into the prison... they eventually closed the prison fence. Normally there is only a barrier gate bar with two guards at that entrance."

Sunday’s demonstration was the fifth such action since the cororavirus pandemic began. Activism over this issue is growing and does not seem likely to end until Governor Newsom implements large scale releases.

All high resolution photos
§March on San Quentin
by Leon and Ruth
Monday Aug 3rd, 2020 7:10 PM
sm_san_quentin_8__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
Terry Scussel Pro Bono Photo
§Marching
by Leon and Ruth
Monday Aug 3rd, 2020 7:10 PM
sm_san_quentin_15__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3176x2100)
Terry Scussel Pro Bono Photo
§At the west gate
by Leon and Ruth
Monday Aug 3rd, 2020 7:10 PM
sm_san_quentin_18__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
Terry Scussel Pro Bono Photo
§Stop the San Quentin Outbreak
by Leon and Ruth
Monday Aug 3rd, 2020 7:10 PM
sm_san_quentin_24__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
Terry Scussel Pro Bono Photo
§No More COVID Executions
by Leon and Ruth
Monday Aug 3rd, 2020 7:10 PM
sm_san_quentin_26__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (2700x2705)
Terry Scussel Pro Bono Photo
§Mass Releases Now
by Leon and Ruth
Monday Aug 3rd, 2020 7:10 PM
sm_san_quentin_27__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
Terry Scussel Pro Bono Photo
§San Quentin Sign
by Leon and Ruth
Monday Aug 3rd, 2020 7:10 PM
sm_san_quentin_45__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2107)
§Corrections Dept in the Foreground, Demonstrators in the Background
by Leon and Ruth
Monday Aug 3rd, 2020 7:10 PM
sm_san_quentin_31__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2090)
Terry Scussel Pro Bono Photo
§Demonstrators at the west gate
by Leon and Ruth
Monday Aug 3rd, 2020 7:10 PM
sm_san_quentin_32__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
Terry Scussel Pro Bono Photo
§Another view of the march
by Leon and Ruth
Monday Aug 3rd, 2020 7:10 PM
sm_san_quentin_14__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
Terry Scussel Pro Bono Photo
§Red Bandana at Rally
by Leon and Ruth
Monday Aug 3rd, 2020 7:10 PM
sm_sanqsmredbandana.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
Stephanie Mohan, Pro Bono Photo
§Newsom = Bloody Hands
by Leon and Ruth
Monday Aug 3rd, 2020 7:10 PM
sm_sanqsmnewsombloodyh.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
Stephanie Mohan, Pro Bono Photo
§At the fence
by Leon and Ruth
Monday Aug 3rd, 2020 7:10 PM
sm_sanqsmatfence.jpg
original image (5004x4003)
Stephanie Mohan, Pro Bono Photo
§clapping
by Leon and Ruth
Monday Aug 3rd, 2020 7:10 PM
sm_clap.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
Stephanie Mohan, Pro Bono Photo
§Dead from COVID
by Leon and Ruth
Monday Aug 3rd, 2020 7:10 PM
sm_dead.jpg
original image (5501x4401)
Stephanie Mohan, Pro Bono Photo
§Gravestone
by Leon and Ruth
Monday Aug 3rd, 2020 7:10 PM
sm_executed.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
Stephanie Mohan, Pro Bono Photo
§Free Thanh Tran
by Leon and Ruth
Monday Aug 3rd, 2020 7:10 PM
sm_freethanhtran.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
Stephanie Mohan, Pro Bono Photo
§Freedom Plus COVID = Death Row
by Leon and Ruth
Monday Aug 3rd, 2020 7:10 PM
sm_prisonpluscovidequlasdr.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
Stephanie Mohan, Pro Bono Photo
§Freedom Now
by Leon and Ruth
Monday Aug 3rd, 2020 7:10 PM
sm_freedomnow.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
Stephanie Mohan, Pro Bono Photo
