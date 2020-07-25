Over 2,000 prisoners at San Quentin are infected with COVID-19. This pandemic should not be a death sentence. We will be holding a rally and protest at the West Gate of San Quentin State Prison on Sunday, August 2. We will start at 12 noon from the Larkspur Ferry Terminal Parking Lot and march and caravan to the West Gate to demand:
Our demands:
* Mass Releases Now!
* Stop transfers between prisons
* Provide COVID testing to 100% of the prison population and employees
* Limit staff movement in prisons
* Expand credit-earning opportunities
* Provide hygiene supplies
* Provide free televisiting and unlimited stamps
* Provide free phone calls
⠀Help spread the word. Join us!
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Police State & Prisons
|Sunday August 02
|12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Protest
|No Justice Under Capitalism/Judy Greenspan
|nojusticeundercapitalism1 [at] gmail.com
|510-813-4687
|Larkspur Ferry Terminal Parking Lot, Larkspur, CA
For more event information: http://@NoJusticeUnderCapitalism
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jul 25th, 2020 1:03 PM
