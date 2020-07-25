top
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Police State & Prisons
View events for the week of 8/ 2/2020
San Quentin Prison Protest: No State Execution by COVID-19
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday August 02
Time 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorNo Justice Under Capitalism/Judy Greenspan
Emailnojusticeundercapitalism1 [at] gmail.com
Phone510-813-4687
Location Details
Larkspur Ferry Terminal Parking Lot, Larkspur, CA
Over 2,000 prisoners at San Quentin are infected with COVID-19. This pandemic should not be a death sentence. We will be holding a rally and protest at the West Gate of San Quentin State Prison on Sunday, August 2. We will start at 12 noon from the Larkspur Ferry Terminal Parking Lot and march and caravan to the West Gate to demand:

Our demands:
* Mass Releases Now!
* Stop transfers between prisons
* Provide COVID testing to 100% of the prison population and employees
* Limit staff movement in prisons
* Expand credit-earning opportunities
* Provide hygiene supplies
* Provide free televisiting and unlimited stamps
* Provide free phone calls
⠀Help spread the word. Join us!
sm_sq_8.2.v2.jpg
original image (940x566)
For more event information: http://@NoJusticeUnderCapitalism

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jul 25th, 2020 1:03 PM
