top
North Bay
North Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Quentin Gets Car Caravan Protest
Thu May 14 2020 (Updated 05/15/20)
San Quentin Gets Car Caravan Protest
Protesters demand end to "Covid-19 death camps."
San Quentin Gets Car Caravan Protest
On Saturday at 10 am, in the Larkspur Landing Ferry parking lot, activists applied signs and banners to their cars and went off to a noisy protest on the roads surrounding Marin's San Quentin prison. They protested the coronavirus dangers that the prison, with its concentration of people, represents to all. To many, incarceration during the current pandemic is nothing less than a potential death sentence. Protesters also demanded the release of Mumia Abu-Jamal and an end to many other well known injustices.

While some cars circled the prison, others held a rally (observing social distancing) at the Prison's West gate.

The ILWU (International Longshore and Warehouse Union) and Code Pink were among the organizers.

See Also photo 21-Year-Old Dies in Santa Cruz County Jail | article Confirmed known Covid-19 cases for 2,818 federal inmates | article First COVID-19 Death of a Detainee in ICE Custody on May 6th
feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
05/06/20 SFPD Wore "Thin Blue Line" Flag Masks While Responding to May Day Protests Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | San Francisco05/02/20 Labor and Human Rights Groups Demand Rent and Mortgage Strike, Others to "Reopen" Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights05/01/20 Two Homeless Women Move into Investor-Owned San Francisco Property Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco04/26/20 No Vacancy California: Fill Hotels Not Graves Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | East Bay | California04/25/20 Cancel Rent, Homes For All, and a Debt Free Future Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco04/25/20 Sex Workers Demand Immediate Financial Support Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Womyn | San Francisco | U.S.04/24/20 Demonstrators Demand Santa Cruz Provide Hotel Vouchers for the Homeless Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Santa Cruz Indymedia04/23/20 Help the Santa Cruz Hub Survive Unpredictable Times Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Santa Cruz Indymedia04/22/20 Mendocino Community Organizes to Protect Public Health from Wood Pellet Plant Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | North Coast04/22/20 San Leandro Police Execute Black Man in Walmart Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | East Bay04/21/20 Protests Highlight Coronavirus Response Incompetence, Demand Trump/Pence Out Now Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Immigrant Rights | Police State & Prisons
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 85.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code