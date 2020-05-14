From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Thu May 14 2020 (Updated 05/15/20)San Quentin Gets Car Caravan Protest
Protesters demand end to "Covid-19 death camps."
On Saturday at 10 am, in the Larkspur Landing Ferry parking lot, activists applied signs and banners to their cars and went off to a noisy protest on the roads surrounding Marin's San Quentin prison. They protested the coronavirus dangers that the prison, with its concentration of people, represents to all. To many, incarceration during the current pandemic is nothing less than a potential death sentence. Protesters also demanded the release of Mumia Abu-Jamal and an end to many other well known injustices.
While some cars circled the prison, others held a rally (observing social distancing) at the Prison's West gate.
The ILWU (International Longshore and Warehouse Union) and Code Pink were among the organizers.
See Also 21-Year-Old Dies in Santa Cruz County Jail | Confirmed known Covid-19 cases for 2,818 federal inmates | First COVID-19 Death of a Detainee in ICE Custody on May 6th
While some cars circled the prison, others held a rally (observing social distancing) at the Prison's West gate.
The ILWU (International Longshore and Warehouse Union) and Code Pink were among the organizers.
See Also 21-Year-Old Dies in Santa Cruz County Jail | Confirmed known Covid-19 cases for 2,818 federal inmates | First COVID-19 Death of a Detainee in ICE Custody on May 6th
05/06/20 SFPD Wore "Thin Blue Line" Flag Masks While Responding to May Day Protests Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | San Francisco05/02/20 Labor and Human Rights Groups Demand Rent and Mortgage Strike, Others to "Reopen" Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights05/01/20 Two Homeless Women Move into Investor-Owned San Francisco Property Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco04/26/20 No Vacancy California: Fill Hotels Not Graves Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | East Bay | California04/25/20 Cancel Rent, Homes For All, and a Debt Free Future Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco04/25/20 Sex Workers Demand Immediate Financial Support Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Womyn | San Francisco | U.S.04/24/20 Demonstrators Demand Santa Cruz Provide Hotel Vouchers for the Homeless Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Santa Cruz Indymedia04/23/20 Help the Santa Cruz Hub Survive Unpredictable Times Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Santa Cruz Indymedia04/22/20 Mendocino Community Organizes to Protect Public Health from Wood Pellet Plant Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | North Coast04/22/20 San Leandro Police Execute Black Man in Walmart Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | East Bay04/21/20 Protests Highlight Coronavirus Response Incompetence, Demand Trump/Pence Out Now Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Immigrant Rights | Police State & Prisons
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network