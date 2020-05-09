top
North Bay
North Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Immigrant Rights | Legal Support | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
San Quentin Gets Car Caravan Protest
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 9th, 2020 7:27 PM
Protesters demand end to "Covid-19 death camps."
sm_010-850_8071.jpg
original image (1400x1926)
On Saturday at 10 am, in the Larkspur Landing Ferry parking lot, activists applied signs and banners to their cars and went off to a noisy protest on the roads surrounding Marin's San Quentin prison.

They protested the coronavirus dangers that the prison, with its concentration of people, represents to all. To many, incarceration during the current pandemic is nothing less than a potential death sentence.

Protesters also demanded the release of Mumia Abu-Jamal and
and end to many other well known injustices.

While some cars circled the prison, others held a tally (observing social distancing) at the Prison's West gate.

The ILWU (International Longshore and Warehouse Union) and Code Pink were among the organizers.

§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 9th, 2020 7:27 PM
sm_020-850_8060.jpg
original image (1857x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 9th, 2020 7:27 PM
sm_030-850_8074.jpg
original image (1865x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 9th, 2020 7:27 PM
sm_040-850_8079.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 9th, 2020 7:27 PM
sm_050-850_8093.jpg
original image (2075x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 9th, 2020 7:27 PM
sm_060-850_8094.jpg
original image (2065x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 9th, 2020 7:27 PM
sm_070-850_8096.jpg
original image (2029x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 9th, 2020 7:27 PM
sm_080-850_8130.jpg
original image (1918x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 9th, 2020 7:27 PM
sm_090-850_8143.jpg
original image (1972x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 9th, 2020 7:27 PM
sm_100-850_8144.jpg
original image (2155x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 9th, 2020 7:27 PM
sm_110-850_8147.jpg
original image (1841x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 9th, 2020 7:27 PM
sm_120-850_8148.jpg
original image (1886x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 9th, 2020 7:27 PM
sm_130-850_8163.jpg
original image (1862x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 9th, 2020 7:27 PM
sm_140-850_8167.jpg
original image (1990x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 9th, 2020 7:27 PM
sm_150-852_3560.jpg
original image (1951x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 9th, 2020 7:27 PM
sm_160-852_3585.jpg
original image (2084x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 9th, 2020 7:27 PM
sm_170-852_3590.jpg
original image (1992x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 9th, 2020 7:27 PM
sm_180-852_3611.jpg
original image (1941x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 9th, 2020 7:27 PM
sm_190-852_3623.jpg
original image (1985x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 9th, 2020 7:27 PM
sm_200-852_3631.jpg
original image (2027x1400)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 80.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code