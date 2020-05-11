21-Year-Old Dies in Santa Cruz County Jail by Santa Cruz Police News

Monday May 11th, 2020 1:47 PM

The Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office says on Sunday evening, May 10, correctional officers discovered 21-year-old Tamario Smith was unresponsive in his cell at the County Jail. At about 6pm, paramedics administered medical aid, however Smith was pronounced deceased at the scene. According to the Sheriff's Office, Smith did not share a cell, and foul play is not suspected. The Sheriff's Office states there were no signs of trauma or visible injuries, and that Smith did not show signs of COVID-19 symptoms.

An autopsy will determine the cause of Tamario Smith's death.



Smith was in jail after being arrested in January on domestic violence-related charges.