Oakland Creates "Reimagining Public Safety Task Force"
Fri Jul 31 2020
Oakland Creates "Reimagining Public Safety Task Force"
People of Oakland Move Closer to Refunding the Community
Oakland Creates "Reimagining Public Safety Task Force"
APTP writes: The people of Oakland moved one step closer to realizing the goal of refunding resources to the community. After weeks of sustained protest and direct action, City Council unanimously approved a resolution to create an official task force to determine how to cut the Oakland Police Department’s budget by 50% next year.

The 19-person “Reimagining Public Safety Task Force” will have four advisory boards and a five-month timeline to develop draft recommendations. It will meet once or twice per month to make final recommendations to the City Council to defund OPD by 50% by March 31, 2021.

In recent weeks, thousands of Oakland residents have joined what has become an international call to invest in services that truly keep people safe by divesting from police — building on the Anti Police-Terror Project’s five-year campaign to #DefundOPD and the Black Organizing Project’s 10-year campaign to dismantle the OUSD police department.

Read More
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
