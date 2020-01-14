From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Tue Jan 14 2020 (Updated 01/16/20)Protesters Hijack Facebook's Giant "Like" Sign
Demonstrators Call Out Political Ad Policy at Facebook Headquarters
Critics say that Facebook is leading its 2.7 billion users down a dark road into an information environment filled with dishonest propaganda. On January 9, activists demonstrated both outside and on the property of Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California. The words "Fake News Real Hate" and other slogans were projected on to Facebook's giant thumbs up "like" sign to call out the platform's political ad policy, which allows for paid advertisers to deceive the public. The company reiterated its policy in a press release the same morning, announcing, "In the absence of regulation, Facebook and other companies are left to design their own policies."
Activists believe that misinformation on Facebook played at least some role in Trump's surprise win in 2016, and that the social media giant contributed to the spread of toxic hate that has created a climate of fear for immigrants, suppressed voter turnout among African Americans, and threatens the upcoming US census count. Organizer Andrea Buffa, addressing the late afternoon rally at the company headquarters said, "Facebook is actually facilitating bad actors putting out disinformation, putting out divisiveness that can jeopardize our election."
Ted Lewis of Global Exchange said, "If you're a paid political advertiser on Facebook, you can go ahead and lie. We think they should just forego political advertising in this election cycle." Speaking on behalf of a coalition of activists, Buffa announced that future actions are planned against "this huge social media company in our back yard."
Culture Jam at Facebook HQ: Protesters Hijack Giant "Like" Billboard Pt. I | Culture Jam at Facebook HQ: Protesters Hijack Giant "Like" Billboard Pt. II | "Thumbs Down" Protest at Facebook | "Short Video of Facebook Protest, FB HQ, Menlo Park, 1.9.20 | Event Announcement
See Also: Mark Zuckerberg is a Rich Jerk
Activists believe that misinformation on Facebook played at least some role in Trump's surprise win in 2016, and that the social media giant contributed to the spread of toxic hate that has created a climate of fear for immigrants, suppressed voter turnout among African Americans, and threatens the upcoming US census count. Organizer Andrea Buffa, addressing the late afternoon rally at the company headquarters said, "Facebook is actually facilitating bad actors putting out disinformation, putting out divisiveness that can jeopardize our election."
Ted Lewis of Global Exchange said, "If you're a paid political advertiser on Facebook, you can go ahead and lie. We think they should just forego political advertising in this election cycle." Speaking on behalf of a coalition of activists, Buffa announced that future actions are planned against "this huge social media company in our back yard."
Culture Jam at Facebook HQ: Protesters Hijack Giant "Like" Billboard Pt. I | Culture Jam at Facebook HQ: Protesters Hijack Giant "Like" Billboard Pt. II | "Thumbs Down" Protest at Facebook | "Short Video of Facebook Protest, FB HQ, Menlo Park, 1.9.20 | Event Announcement
See Also: Mark Zuckerberg is a Rich Jerk
01/14/20 Demonstrators Call Out Political Ad Policy at Facebook Headquarters Front Page | Arts + Action | Peninsula | Government & Elections01/05/20 Following January 4 Demos, Organizers Call for More Protests on January 8, 9, 12, 14 & 25 Front Page | Anti-War | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | U.S. | International | Iraq | Santa Cruz Indymedia01/04/20 Mountain View Referendum Petition Overturns Ban on RV's Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Peninsula | Government & Elections01/02/20 2020 Women's March Organizers Issue Broad Demands for Human Rights Front Page | Womyn | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | Santa Cruz Indymedia12/29/19 Moms 4 Housing Resist Eviction in Court and Confront Public Relations Attacks by Wedgewood Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Womyn | East Bay | Government & Elections12/29/19 Housing Justice Village Set Out to Confront Oakland's War Against the Homeless Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | East Bay | Government & Elections12/18/19 Bay Area Cities and Towns Join Over 600 Demonstrations Across the Country Front Page | Central Valley | East Bay | Peninsula | U.S. | Government & Elections12/17/19 Fur Free Friday Protests Continue at Fur Retailers After Statewide Ban Passes Front Page | San Francisco | East Bay | California | Animal Liberation12/04/19 Climate Actions Organized in At Least 12 Bay Area Locations Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | Santa Cruz Indymedia11/30/19 N30 and the Birth of Indymedia Commemorated with International Conferences Front Page | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | U.S. | International | Americas11/23/19 Right-Wing Commentator Speaks to Small Group of Conservatives on Berkeley Campus Front Page | Racial Justice | Education & Student Activism | East Bay | Immigrant Rights
Related Categories: Peninsula | Arts + Action | Government & Elections | Front Page
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network