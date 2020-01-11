top
Peninsula
Peninsula
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Peninsula | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
Culture Jam at Facebook HQ: Protesters Hijack Giant "Like" Billboard Pt. I
by Text RR Photos Chris Cassell, Pro Bono Photo
Saturday Jan 11th, 2020 5:38 PM
In the tradition of billboard liberators everywhere, activists projected slogans on to the giant thumbs up sign, also known as the "like" sign, outside Facebook Headquarters on January 9.
sm_cleanupclosertowarcc.jpg
original image (1572x1200)
Activists encroached upon the massive campus at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California this week to protest its practice of accepting political ads even if they have demonstrably false information in them.

Endorsed by dozens of national organizations and San Francisco Bay Area groups, the protesters reacted to Facebook’s policy that makes it possible for American voters to be manipulated through false information and targeted ads. Many called for the FTC to make possible the break up of the outsized corporation.

They complained that the gigantic platform is rife with electoral manipulation and has grown too powerful. Raising signs, they chanted, sang and spoke out at a rally across the street from the corporate HQ before marching onto the property to pose in front of the iconic billboard.

Surprised rush hour commuters along Highway 84 in Menlo Park witnessed bright eye-catching slogans projected onto the famous thumbs up sign. "Ministry of Propaganda" and "Democracies Bought and Sold" were just two. Facebook's oft quoted saying "Facebook brings the world closer together" was crossed out changed to read "Facebook Brings the World Closer to War."


§Cars on Hwy 84 in Menlo Park
by Text R.R. Photos Chris Cassell Pro Bono Photo Saturday Jan 11th, 2020 5:38 PM
sm_cleanupcarssignthumbsup.jpg
original image (1802x1200)
Silicon Valley rush hour
§Marching to the campus
by Text R.R. Photos Chris Cassell Pro Bono Photo Saturday Jan 11th, 2020 5:38 PM
sm_cleanupwalktofbcc.jpg
original image (1833x1200)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 184.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code