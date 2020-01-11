Culture Jam at Facebook HQ: Protesters Hijack Giant "Like" Billboard Pt. I by Text RR Photos Chris Cassell, Pro Bono Photo

Saturday Jan 11th, 2020 5:38 PM

In the tradition of billboard liberators everywhere, activists projected slogans on to the giant thumbs up sign, also known as the "like" sign, outside Facebook Headquarters on January 9.

Activists encroached upon the massive campus at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California this week to protest its practice of accepting political ads even if they have demonstrably false information in them.



Endorsed by dozens of national organizations and San Francisco Bay Area groups, the protesters reacted to Facebook’s policy that makes it possible for American voters to be manipulated through false information and targeted ads. Many called for the FTC to make possible the break up of the outsized corporation.



They complained that the gigantic platform is rife with electoral manipulation and has grown too powerful. Raising signs, they chanted, sang and spoke out at a rally across the street from the corporate HQ before marching onto the property to pose in front of the iconic billboard.



Surprised rush hour commuters along Highway 84 in Menlo Park witnessed bright eye-catching slogans projected onto the famous thumbs up sign. "Ministry of Propaganda" and "Democracies Bought and Sold" were just two. Facebook's oft quoted saying "Facebook brings the world closer together" was crossed out changed to read "Facebook Brings the World Closer to War."





