"Thumbs Down" Protest at Facebook kunstena [at] comcast.net)

Friday Jan 10th, 2020 3:38 PM by Leon Kunstenaar

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar/Pro Bono Photo





Protesters converge on Facebook headquarters.



Jan 9, 2020, Menlo Park. Facebook headquarters located at, appropriately named, 1 Hacker Way, heard, in no uncertain way about how they are corroding the public dialog. Activists held signs protesting Facebook' s dissemination of false news, lies, propaganda and hate speech.



Among the various Bay Area groups demanding Facebook's breakup, the Raging Grannies, dressed in tasteful traditional colors and prints, sang and shouted slogans.



In a novel tactic, one of the Grannies brought her own traffic cones to guide traffic and call attention to the protest.



The protest ended with a march to the Facebook logo billboard on which a slide show demanded that Zukerberg resign and documented Facebook's various crimes.



Facebook offered no resistance to the protest on its property.

