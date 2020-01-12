top
Peninsula
Peninsula
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Peninsula | Arts + Action
Culture Jam at Facebook HQ: Protesters Hijack Giant "Like" Billboard Pt. II
by RR Photos Chris Cassell, Pro Bono Photo (info [at] raginggrannies.com)
Sunday Jan 12th, 2020 2:25 PM
Not the first, but one of the earliest and best examples of Silicon Valley culture jamming.
sm_cleanupthumbsupdemocraciescc.jpg
original image (1604x1200)
Photos by Chris Cassell, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

Social media critics strongly feel that Facebook is leading its 2.7 billion users down a dark road into an information environment filled with propaganda. Recently, an informal collective of activists started off 2020 with a bang both outside and on the property of Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California.

In a culture jamming action, demonstrators displayed their protest against the expansion and domination of Facebook into public and private life. Through light projection technology, they superimposed the words "Fake News Real Hate" over Facebook's giant thumbs up "like" sign to call out the platform's political ad policy the company reiterated in recent days. Another projection followed reading, "Break Up Big Tech."

When the social network announced it won’t take down ads with misleading information this month, Andrea Buffa, addressing a rally outside the company headquarters said, "Facebook is actually facilitating bad actors putting out disinformation, putting out divisiveness that can actually jeopardize our election." She continued by saying that future actions are planned against "this huge social media company in our back yard."

Culture jamming via altering billboards by changing key words to radically alter the message to an anti-corporate one is not new. It is said to have started in San Francisco as early as the mid 1970's. But it is relatively new to the hi tech world of Silicon Valley, an economic region facing criticism for contributing to the mistreatment and deportation of immigrants, greenwashing, and now influencing democratic elections both in the US and elsewhere.



§The giant sign seen from across Hwy 84 before light projections started at about 5:30pm
by RR Photos Chris Cassell, Pro Bono Photo Sunday Jan 12th, 2020 2:25 PM
sm_cleanupindysmall__1_.jpg
original image (1322x1011)
The Raging Grannies did some culture jamming of their own with street theater demanding "Facebook Clean Up Your Act." They wore aprons and headscarves and pushed brooms in front of corporate headquarters.
§Sign v. Sign
by RR Photos Chris Cassell, Pro Bono Photo Sunday Jan 12th, 2020 2:25 PM
sm_cleanuptop4indycc.jpg
original image (1725x1200)
§Andrea at the mic
by RR Photos Chris Cassell, Pro Bono Photo Sunday Jan 12th, 2020 2:25 PM
sm_protest_at_facebook_hq__3_.jpg
original image (1798x1200)
§"Zuck Fucks Sheep" is Just Free Speech
by RR Photos Chris Cassell, Pro Bono Photo Sunday Jan 12th, 2020 2:25 PM
sm_cleanupsheepcc_1.jpg
original image (1200x1763)
Two of the protest organizers in sheep masks.
§Bigger than life "Like" Sign
by RR Photos Chris Cassell, Pro Bono Photo Sunday Jan 12th, 2020 2:25 PM
sm_cleanupapproachclosercc.jpg
original image (1489x1200)
Protesters enter FB territory
§Showing Up to Show Signs
by RR Photos Chris Cassell, Pro Bono Photo Sunday Jan 12th, 2020 2:25 PM
sm_cleanupsignstotrafficc.jpg
original image (1741x1200)
§Ted Lewis of Global Exchange...
by RR Photos Chris Cassell, Pro Bono Photo Sunday Jan 12th, 2020 2:25 PM
sm_cleanuptedcc.jpg
original image (1798x1200)
....called on Facebook to withdraw all political ads during this crucial period ahead of US Presidential election
§"Zuck Fucks Sheep is Just Free Speech" Projected
by RR Photos Chris Cassell, Pro Bono Photo Sunday Jan 12th, 2020 2:25 PM
sm_cleanupfucksheeplargecc.jpg
original image (1531x1200)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 184.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code