Short Video of Facebook Protest, FB HQ, Menlo Park, 1.9.20 gumpshn [at] gmail.com)

Saturday Jan 11th, 2020 1:15 PM by Lis Cox

A small but mighty group of Community Leaders and Members protested at Facebook to stand up against the FB policies and practices that compromise our data and democracy.





Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page: <video style="width: 740px;" data-aspect-ratio="1.7751479289941" preload="none" poster="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2020/01/11/fb_protest.mov_600_.png" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2020/01/11/fb_protest.mov_preview_.mp4" type="video/mp4" /><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2020/01/11/fb_protest.mov" title="download video: fb_protest.mov"><br /><span class="video-thumbnail"><img src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2020/01/11/fb_protest.mov_600_.png" border="0" /></span><br /></a></video>

A small but mighty group of Community Leaders and Members protested at Facebook to stand up against the FB policies and practices that compromise our data and democracy.