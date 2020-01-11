From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Government & Elections
Short Video of Facebook Protest, FB HQ, Menlo Park, 1.9.20
A small but mighty group of Community Leaders and Members protested at Facebook to stand up against the FB policies and practices that compromise our data and democracy.
A small but mighty group of Community Leaders and Members protested at Facebook to stand up against the FB policies and practices that compromise our data and democracy.
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.