Palestine
"Blood" Flows in Front of Israeli Consulate
Wed Sep 17 2025 (Updated 09/20/25)
Demonstrations in San Francisco Demand End to Israel's War Crimes
In recent weeks, actions have been organized at the Israel Consulate in San Francisco to protest the rogue nation's horrible war crimes in Gaza. On September 12, "blood" flowed into the gutter after demonstrators used red paint to make bloody hand prints on an Israeli flag to protest the ongoing massacre by American bombs and starvation. Others drummed, banged on pots and pans, and blew horns. Some held photos of skeletal starving children.

When the Israeli Consul in San Francisco decided that red "blood" in the street resulting from any demonstration should be hosed away, he was probably not counting on the symbolism of "blood" flowing in the gutter in front of the Israeli consulate.

Protests at the Consulate are ongoing. CODEPINK Bay Area joined demonstrators for the September 12 action. "We will join the 'Noise Action' at the Israeli Zionist Consulate with bloody red hands and chants to demand that Israel and the U.S. stop murdering and starving civilians in Gaza," CODEPINK Bay Area wrote in an event announcement.

Friday, September 19: calendar Israel! Stop Killing Palestinians! Stop Starving Gaza!!

