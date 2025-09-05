From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Israel! STOP Starving GAZA. Let the Flotilla in. Stop the Killing.
Friday, September 12, 2025
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Protest
Radical Autonomous Tribe (RAT)
456 Montgomery - Israeli Consulate
Israel! Stop Killing Palestinians! Stop Starving Gaza!!
LOUD NOISE ACTION at Israel Consulate to protest that rogue nation's horrible war crimes - their sadistic starvation of Palestinians, their genocidal killing of women & children, the repulsive lying of Netanyahu and his psychopathic allies, and the wicked, vile, cravenly murder of humanitarian aid workers, hospital workers, academics, babies and children, plus the destruction of Palestinian homes, hospital businesses, mosques, churches, museums, universities.
Let The Flotilla in! Stop the madness!
We will create a furious ruckus. We have megaphones, drums, trumpets, whistles, and air horns to share, plus bring your own pots and pans to beat on the barricades they set up to separate us from the horrible Zionists inside.
