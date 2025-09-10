Confront the Bloody Zionist Entity

Date:

Friday, September 12, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

CODEPINK Bay Area

Location Details:

Israeli Consulate, 456 Montgomery St, San Francisco

CODEPINK Bay Area is calling out the bloody Zionist entity located in San Francisco's Financial District. We will join the "Noise Action" at the Israeli Zionist Consulate with bloody red hands and chants to demand that Israel and the U.S. stop murdering and starving civilians in Gaza. We will sing in solidarity with the magnificent Global Sumud Flotilla sailing right now to break the seige of Gaza.