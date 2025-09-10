From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Confront the Bloody Zionist Entity
Date:
Friday, September 12, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
CODEPINK Bay Area
Location Details:
Israeli Consulate, 456 Montgomery St, San Francisco
CODEPINK Bay Area is calling out the bloody Zionist entity located in San Francisco's Financial District. We will join the "Noise Action" at the Israeli Zionist Consulate with bloody red hands and chants to demand that Israel and the U.S. stop murdering and starving civilians in Gaza. We will sing in solidarity with the magnificent Global Sumud Flotilla sailing right now to break the seige of Gaza.
For more information: https://www.codepink.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Sep 10, 2025 11:55AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network