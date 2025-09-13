top
Palestine
Palestine San Francisco

'Blood' Flows in Gutter in Front of Israeli Consulate

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 13, 2025 12:03PM
A look they did not intend as 'blood' is hosed off the sidewalk
original image (1428x1000)
original image (1428x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco, Sept. 12) - When the Israeli Consul in San Francisco decided that red 'blood' in the street resulting from any demonstration should be hosed away, he was probably not counting on the symbolism of 'blood' flowing in the gutter in front of the Israeli consulate. The 'blood' flowed into the gutter as protesters drummed, banged on pot and pan, and blew horns. Others made bloody hand prints on an Israeli flag to protest the ongoing massacre by American bombs and starvation. Some held photos of skeletal starving children.

As Netanyahu escalates his final solution for Palestine, the Trump-AIPAC campaign to use antisemitism, the hundreds year old scourge of Jews, to justify a Hilterian genocide,the absurd hypocrisy of the smearing continues.

How do people of decency cope with this? They must note that in smearing those who oppose the slaughter as antisemites, they are also connecting the two. If protesting the slaughter is antisemitic then antisemitism is whitewashed. There is such a thing as real antisemitism among the fascist and bigots of the world but using the label against who opposed the genocide gives the antisemites an ethical sheen.

The way to defuse a smear is to appropriate it. The work "Yankee" was once an English insult to the American revolutionaries, but the Yanks made it into their proud label.

I am Jewish and lost family in the Nazi holocaust. But if opposing the Zionist holocaust on the people of Palestine makes me an antisemite, then call me antisemitic.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 13, 2025 12:03PM
sm_02-25525-z8b_8873.jpg
original image (1461x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 13, 2025 12:03PM
sm_03-25525-z8a_1219.jpg
original image (1000x1048)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 13, 2025 12:03PM
sm_04-25525-z8a_1230.jpg
original image (1434x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 13, 2025 12:03PM
sm_05-25525-z8b_8911.jpg
original image (1433x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 13, 2025 12:03PM
sm_06-25525-z8a_1252.jpg
original image (1298x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 13, 2025 12:03PM
sm_07-25525-z8b_8933.jpg
original image (1150x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 13, 2025 12:03PM
sm_08-25525-z8a_1269.jpg
original image (1244x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 13, 2025 12:03PM
sm_09-25525-z8a_1277.jpg
original image (1263x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 13, 2025 12:03PM
sm_10-25525-z8a_1285.jpg
original image (1355x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 13, 2025 12:03PM
sm_11-25525-z8a_1291.jpg
original image (1000x1056)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 13, 2025 12:03PM
sm_12-25525-z8b_8978.jpg
original image (1000x1271)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 13, 2025 12:03PM
sm_13-25525-z8a_1339.jpg
original image (1233x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 13, 2025 12:03PM
sm_14-25525-z8a_1356.jpg
original image (1000x1378)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 13, 2025 12:03PM
sm_15-25525-z8b_8991.jpg
original image (1137x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 13, 2025 12:03PM
sm_16-25525-z8b_9000.jpg
original image (1221x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 13, 2025 12:03PM
sm_17-25525-z8b_9007.jpg
original image (1000x1043)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 13, 2025 12:03PM
sm_18-25525-z8b_9015.jpg
original image (1000x1179)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 13, 2025 12:03PM
sm_19-25525-z8b_9021.jpg
original image (1357x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 13, 2025 12:03PM
sm_20-25525-z8a_1388.jpg
original image (1447x1000)
