Palestine
Palestine
Coordinated Banner Drops Support BDS Movement's Call for Chevron Boycott
Thu Sep 11 2025 (Updated 09/20/25)
Banner Drops Support BDS Movement's Call for Chevron Boycott
Chevron Profits from Genocide, Apartheid, and the Climate Crisis
Coordinated Banner Drops Support BDS Movement's Call for Chevron Boycott
Activists on the West Coast from Bellingham, WA to San Diego, CA organized highway banner drops on August 29 to amp up the Global Chevron Boycott, which has been initiated as a priority campaign by Palestine's Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement. Chevron Corporation operates and co-owns fossil gas fields off the coast of occupied Palestinian land that Israel has illegally claimed, and the company also manages an illegal pipeline that runs from Israel to Egypt off the coast of Gaza.

Ahead of the banner drops, organizers of the campaign wrote, “In addition to its complicity in grave violations of Palestinian human rights and the rights of other Indigenous communities around the world, Chevron Corporation is failing to align with international commitments to phase out fossil fuels and limit global temperature rise. Among all investor-owned companies, Chevron has produced the most cumulative climate pollution in history. If the company were held partially accountable for the climate loss and damage caused by its pollution, it would owe $900 billion.”

photo Boycott Chevron Banner Drop on Gilman Walkway | photo A big weekend for Boycott Chevron campaign in Sacramento, on the West Coast | calendar Boycott Chevron Banner Drop

Related Feature: Bay Area Joins BDS Movement's Boycott Chevron Weekend of Actions
2025-09-11 Updates to Mural Included Depictions of Indigenous Resistance to Colonial Violence Front Page | Racial Justice | Arts + Action | East Bay | Americas2025-09-11 Chevron Profits from Genocide, Apartheid, and the Climate Crisis Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Anti-War | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Central Valley | East Bay | California | U.S. | Palestine2025-09-08 East Palo Alto Mother Held Under ICE Armed Guard at Hospital Denied Access to Lawyer, Family Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Peninsula | California | Americas | Immigrant Rights2025-08-28 Activists Unfurl Banners in Capitol Rotunda Calling on Newsom to Stand Up to Big Oil Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections2025-08-26 County Supervisors' "Abandoned Vehicles" Ordinance Continued to Future Meeting Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia2025-08-26 Apache Stronghold Responds to Trump Lashing Out Over Oak Flat Injunction Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | U.S. | Government & Elections | Americas2025-08-22 Many Arrested After Sit-in at BlackRock Headquarters in San Francisco Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | U.S.2025-08-20 Author Envisions Culture Where Police and Prisons are Replaced with Healing Systems Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Media Activism & Independent Media | California | U.S.2025-08-20 Israel Assassinates Six More Al Jazeera Journalists in Gaza City Airstrike Front Page | Racial Justice | Anti-War | Labor & Workers | Media Activism & Independent Media | San Francisco | California | International | Palestine2025-08-19 Social Security Workers Warn DOGE Layoffs Have Diminished Services and Benefits Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections2025-08-15 Sable Attempting to Restart Corroded Pipeline that Caused Refugio Oil Spill Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | U.S. | Government & Elections
