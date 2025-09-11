From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Thu Sep 11 2025 (Updated 09/20/25)Banner Drops Support BDS Movement's Call for Chevron Boycott
Chevron Profits from Genocide, Apartheid, and the Climate Crisis
Activists on the West Coast from Bellingham, WA to San Diego, CA organized highway banner drops on August 29 to amp up the Global Chevron Boycott, which has been initiated as a priority campaign by Palestine's Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement. Chevron Corporation operates and co-owns fossil gas fields off the coast of occupied Palestinian land that Israel has illegally claimed, and the company also manages an illegal pipeline that runs from Israel to Egypt off the coast of Gaza.
Ahead of the banner drops, organizers of the campaign wrote, “In addition to its complicity in grave violations of Palestinian human rights and the rights of other Indigenous communities around the world, Chevron Corporation is failing to align with international commitments to phase out fossil fuels and limit global temperature rise. Among all investor-owned companies, Chevron has produced the most cumulative climate pollution in history. If the company were held partially accountable for the climate loss and damage caused by its pollution, it would owe $900 billion.”
