Boycott Chevron Banner Drop on Gilman Walkway
Gigantic Chevron Genocide Banner Deployed Despite High Winds
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(Berkeley, August 29) While protest movements have traditionally been against repressive governments, our time is seeing an explosions of mass popular political protests against specific corporations.
Tesla stands out. That car brand lies essentially destroyed. Bay Area actions against Wells Fargo are ongoing with protests recently closing three San Fancisco branches. Palantir is frequently called out for its oppression enabling software.
The banner drop at the Gilman Street overpass was in collaboration with over a dozen towns and cities on the West Coast for this 8/29 action to amp up the Global Chevron Boycott, initiated as a priority campaign by Palestine's Boycott, Divest and Sanction (BDS) movement.
Israel’s genocidal war machine couldn’t run without power from Chevron. As Israel obliterates hospitals, homes, universities, cropland and UN schools in Gaza, Chevron supplies the energy, operating two major Israeli-claimed fossil gas fields in the Mediterranean. All in addition to the environmental devastation caused by Chevron's fuels..
There was a stiff wind on the walkway, deploying the very large banner that read "Chevron, The Genocide Energy Company" was not easy. Holes to let the wind through were cut. While safe, the perch, over roaring traffic in a high wind, must have felt a bit edgy to the seniors there, myself included.
The largest coalition in Palestinian civil society, The BDS National Committee, has called for a worldwide boycott of Chevron’s gas stations until Chevron cancels its contracts with Israel and stops profiting from genocide and apartheid.
See all high resolution photos here.
