Let Gaza Live!All welcome to join this banner drop for the Boycott Chevron Campaign in solidarity with Palestine.We're collaborating with over a dozen towns and cities on the West Coast for this 8/29 action to amp up the Global Chevron Boycott, initiated as a priority campaign by Palestine's Boycott, Divest and Sanction (BDS) movement. Join us on the Gilman St. Bridge on 8/29 and connect with Palestine solidarity from Bellingham, WA to San Diego!We'll bring banners, snacks, and good energy! Come for as long as you want during this 2 hour event.Park at the west end of Gilman St and walk up the ramp to the overpass.Israel’s genocidal war machine couldn’t run without power from Chevron. As Israel obliterates hospitals, homes, universities, cropland and UN schools in Gaza, Chevron supplies the energy, operating two major Israeli-claimed fossil gas fields in the Mediterranean.The largest coalition in Palestinian civil society, The BDS National Committee, has called for a worldwide boycott of Chevron’s gas stations until Chevron cancels its contracts with Israel and stops profiting from genocide and apartheid.