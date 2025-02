Protesters in the San Francisco Bay Area mustered a half dozen demonstrations during a nationwide weekend of actions organized by the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement. Chevron is a major economic partner of the Israeli government and fuels Israeli apartheid and war crimes. Demonstrators called for an international boycott of Chevron.On February 2, activists in the South Bay decorated a dozen cars at an initial gathering point in Mountain View, then drove in an attention grabbing caravan to several corporate-owned Chevron stations. Their display of protest included Palestinian flags, signs, banners and keffiyeh adorned car hoods. At each station they jumped out of their cars to pass out flyers and talk with customers fueling up for gas to let them know of Chevron’s complicity in Palestinian energy apartheid. Their action concluded with a rally at Cupertino Memorial Park where the Raging Grannies led a politically charged singalong and chants. Speakers highlighted Chevron's ties with the still ongoing genocide.One day earlier in Oakland at another corporate owned Chevron station, and despite heavy rain, more than 30 activists held aloft fifteen foot high banners and stood near a larger-than-life grim reaper puppet that symbolized the world-wide human rights violations and climate desecration for which Chevron is responsible.