Palestine South Bay Anti-War

Protest Targets South Bay Chevron Stations

by Vigil4Gaza
Tue, Feb 4, 2025 11:39PM
Demonstrators took a message to gas stations in the San Francisco Bay Area's south bay on February 2nd. They decorated a dozen cars at an initial gathering point in Mountain View, then drove in an attention grabbing caravan to several corporate-owned Chevron stations.
original image (870x1102)
Photos: Emer Martin

“Chevron Stop Fueling Genocide!” was the message delivered at gas stations across the South Bay on February 2nd. More than a dozen cars loudly decorated drove ten miles through Mountain View and Cupertino in a noisy and colorful caravan, stopping to protest at corporate-owned Chevron stations.

Their display of protest included Palestinian flags, signs, banners and keffiyeh adorned car hoods. At each station protesters passed out flyers and talked with customers fueling up for gas to let them know of Chevron’s complicity in Palestinian energy apartheid.

“Chevron is a major economic partner of the Israeli government and fuels Israeli apartheid and war crimes,” said organizer Bob Jung of Vigil4Gaza, a community led group that holds weekly demonstrations in Palo Alto. “While a fragile truce has brought a welcome pause to the killing and destruction in Gaza, Israel is unrelenting in its occupation and apartheid. Just as in the case of South Africa, international boycotts will be an important tool to bring justice for Palestinians.”

The demonstration concluded with a rally at Cupertino Memorial Park. The Raging Grannies led a satirically politically charged singalong and rousing chants. Speakers highlighted Chevron's complicity with the still ongoing genocide. Dr. Yusra Hussain of Doctors Against Genocide and Donna Wallach of San Jose Against War spoke. Vigil4Gaza co-founder Yazan Alnahhas, who grew up in the West Bank, could not attend in person but another member read his heartfelt and deeply personal message encouraging everyone to remain steadfast in the struggle for a free Palestine.

The protest was part of a nationwide weekend of actions organized by the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Movement. A half dozen actions were held in the SF Bay Area.

Vigil4Gaza organized the action. They were supported by Jewish Voice for Peace-South Bay and CAIR Bay Area. Sponsors included national organizations Oil & Gas Action Network, Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Movement, US Campaign for Palestinian Rights, and DSA International Committee.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/vigil4gaza/
§Pulling into a corporate owned Chevron station
by Vigil4Gaza
Tue, Feb 4, 2025 11:39PM
sm_screenshot_2025-02-04_at_11.13.17_pm.jpg
original image (582x772)
https://www.instagram.com/vigil4gaza/
§Out in front
by Vigil4Gaza
Tue, Feb 4, 2025 11:39PM
sm_inchev1.jpg
original image (750x952)
https://www.instagram.com/vigil4gaza/
§Flag in a station
by Vigil4Gaza
Tue, Feb 4, 2025 11:39PM
sm_inchev2.jpg
original image (750x990)
https://www.instagram.com/vigil4gaza/
§Sun shines on the flag of Palestine
by Vigil4Gaza
Tue, Feb 4, 2025 11:39PM
sm_inchev3.jpg
original image (750x946)
https://www.instagram.com/vigil4gaza/
§Pulling up
by Vigil4Gaza
Tue, Feb 4, 2025 11:39PM
sm_inchev6.jpg
original image (750x963)
https://www.instagram.com/vigil4gaza/
§Speaker on board ready to lead chants
by Vigil4Gaza
Tue, Feb 4, 2025 11:39PM
sm_inchev5.jpg
original image (750x506)
https://www.instagram.com/vigil4gaza/
§T-shirt with a message
by Vigil4Gaza
Tue, Feb 4, 2025 11:39PM
sm_inchev7.jpg
original image (669x877)
https://www.instagram.com/vigil4gaza/
§All along the route this flag waved!
by Vigil4Gaza
Tue, Feb 4, 2025 11:39PM
sm_inchev8.jpg
original image (750x919)
Drivers in adjacent traffic and folks on the street could not miss!
https://www.instagram.com/vigil4gaza/
§Drivers close behind one another
by Vigil4Gaza
Tue, Feb 4, 2025 11:39PM
sm_inchev9.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
https://www.instagram.com/vigil4gaza/
§Raging Grannies at rally
by Vigil4Gaza
Tue, Feb 4, 2025 11:39PM
sm_ingrns2ndtolast.jpg
original image (750x972)
Cupertino Memorial Park was the final destination
https://www.instagram.com/vigil4gaza/
§Listening to speakers
by Vigil4Gaza
Tue, Feb 4, 2025 11:39PM
sm_inchevlast.jpg
original image (2892x3263)
this photo courtesy Raging Grannies
https://www.instagram.com/vigil4gaza/
