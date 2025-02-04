Protest Targets South Bay Chevron Stations by Vigil4Gaza

Demonstrators took a message to gas stations in the San Francisco Bay Area's south bay on February 2nd. They decorated a dozen cars at an initial gathering point in Mountain View, then drove in an attention grabbing caravan to several corporate-owned Chevron stations.



Photos: Emer Martin



“Chevron Stop Fueling Genocide!” was the message delivered at gas stations across the South Bay on February 2nd. More than a dozen cars loudly decorated drove ten miles through Mountain View and Cupertino in a noisy and colorful caravan, stopping to protest at corporate-owned Chevron stations.



Their display of protest included Palestinian flags, signs, banners and keffiyeh adorned car hoods. At each station protesters passed out flyers and talked with customers fueling up for gas to let them know of Chevron’s complicity in Palestinian energy apartheid.



“Chevron is a major economic partner of the Israeli government and fuels Israeli apartheid and war crimes,” said organizer Bob Jung of Vigil4Gaza, a community led group that holds weekly demonstrations in Palo Alto. “While a fragile truce has brought a welcome pause to the killing and destruction in Gaza, Israel is unrelenting in its occupation and apartheid. Just as in the case of South Africa, international boycotts will be an important tool to bring justice for Palestinians.”



The demonstration concluded with a rally at Cupertino Memorial Park. The Raging Grannies led a satirically politically charged singalong and rousing chants. Speakers highlighted Chevron's complicity with the still ongoing genocide. Dr. Yusra Hussain of Doctors Against Genocide and Donna Wallach of San Jose Against War spoke. Vigil4Gaza co-founder Yazan Alnahhas, who grew up in the West Bank, could not attend in person but another member read his heartfelt and deeply personal message encouraging everyone to remain steadfast in the struggle for a free Palestine.



The protest was part of a nationwide weekend of actions organized by the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Movement. A half dozen actions were held in the SF Bay Area.



Vigil4Gaza organized the action. They were supported by Jewish Voice for Peace-South Bay and CAIR Bay Area. Sponsors included national organizations Oil & Gas Action Network, Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Movement, US Campaign for Palestinian Rights, and DSA International Committee.