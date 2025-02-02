top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay Environment & Forest Defense

Rainy Day Protest at Chevron Gas Station

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 2, 2025 12:37PM
Corporate owned Oakland Chevron station sees protests against Chevron role in US-Israel perpetrated genocide
Corporate owned Oakland Chevron station sees protests against Chevron role in US-Israel perpetrated genocide
original image (1375x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(Oakland, Feb. 1) - A corporate owned Chevron gas station in Oakland was the scene of a protest against Chevron Oil's complicity in the Israeli-US genocide of Palestine. The action was among multiple Bay Area weekend actions coordinated with the national campaign protesting Chevron's profits from genocide, apartheid and the climate crisis.

In spite of the rain, organized by the Oil and Gas Action Network, about thirty protesters held huge signs and banners and chanted and sang along the sidewalks at 55th Street and Telegraph.

Chevron supplies fuel and gives millions of dollars in taxes to Israel as it enacts genocide against 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza––violence that is continuing despite the recent ceasefire.

The activist held aloft fifteen foot high banners designed by street muralist David Solnit. A larger-than-life grim reaper puppet was there to symbolize the world-wide human rights violations and climate desecration for which Chevron is responsible.

This gas station is one of only a few in the area owned directly by Chevron.

Chevron co-owns and operates two Israeli-claimed fossil gas fields in the Mediterranean––Tamar and Leviathan––and is currently the largest multinational player in Israel’s fossil gas industry. In 2022 alone, Chevron’s gas sale revenues from Tamar and Leviathan totaled $1.5 billion. That same year Chevron paid $462 million USD in taxes and royalties to Israel for its extraction activities––funds that help bankroll Israel’s systems of apartheid and illegal exploitation of Palestinian land and resources.

Chevron is also failing to align with international commitments to phase out fossil fuels and limit global temperature rise. Among all investor-owned companies, Chevron has produced the most cumulative climate pollution in history. If the company were held partially accountable for the climate loss and damage caused by its pollution, it would owe $900 billion.

Since the launch of the BDS Movement’s global Boycott Chevron campaign, tens of thousands have taken the pledge to boycott Chevron gas stations, dozens of groups around the world have led pickets at Chevron, Caltex, and Texaco gas stations, and at least 3 cities have divested from Chevron.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 2, 2025 12:37PM
sm_02-03225-z8a_4408.jpg
original image (1330x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 2, 2025 12:37PM
sm_03-03225-z8a_4420.jpg
original image (1345x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 2, 2025 12:37PM
sm_04-03225-z8a_4427.jpg
original image (1399x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 2, 2025 12:37PM
sm_05-03225-z8a_4431.jpg
original image (1051x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 2, 2025 12:37PM
sm_06-03225-z8a_4436.jpg
original image (1217x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 2, 2025 12:37PM
sm_07-03225-z8a_4455.jpg
original image (1377x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 2, 2025 12:37PM
sm_08-03225-z8a_4461.jpg
original image (1245x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 2, 2025 12:37PM
sm_09-03225-z8a_4467.jpg
original image (1093x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 2, 2025 12:37PM
sm_10-03225-z8a_4483.jpg
original image (1276x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 2, 2025 12:37PM
sm_11-03225-z8a_4490.jpg
original image (1302x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 2, 2025 12:37PM
sm_12-03225-z8a_4507.jpg
original image (1375x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 2, 2025 12:37PM
sm_13-03225-z8a_4521.jpg
original image (1272x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 2, 2025 12:37PM
sm_14-03225-z8a_4525.jpg
original image (1337x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 2, 2025 12:37PM
sm_16-03225-z8a_4549.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 2, 2025 12:37PM
sm_16-03225-z8a_4549_1.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 2, 2025 12:37PM
sm_17-03225-z8a_4554.jpg
original image (1354x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 2, 2025 12:37PM
sm_18-03225-z8a_4557.jpg
original image (1311x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 2, 2025 12:37PM
sm_19-03225-z8a_4560.jpg
original image (1224x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 2, 2025 12:37PM
sm_20-03225-z8a_4563.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$130.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code