Rainy Day Protest at Chevron Gas Station
Corporate owned Oakland Chevron station sees protests against Chevron role in US-Israel perpetrated genocide
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(Oakland, Feb. 1) - A corporate owned Chevron gas station in Oakland was the scene of a protest against Chevron Oil's complicity in the Israeli-US genocide of Palestine. The action was among multiple Bay Area weekend actions coordinated with the national campaign protesting Chevron's profits from genocide, apartheid and the climate crisis.
In spite of the rain, organized by the Oil and Gas Action Network, about thirty protesters held huge signs and banners and chanted and sang along the sidewalks at 55th Street and Telegraph.
Chevron supplies fuel and gives millions of dollars in taxes to Israel as it enacts genocide against 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza––violence that is continuing despite the recent ceasefire.
The activist held aloft fifteen foot high banners designed by street muralist David Solnit. A larger-than-life grim reaper puppet was there to symbolize the world-wide human rights violations and climate desecration for which Chevron is responsible.
This gas station is one of only a few in the area owned directly by Chevron.
Chevron co-owns and operates two Israeli-claimed fossil gas fields in the Mediterranean––Tamar and Leviathan––and is currently the largest multinational player in Israel’s fossil gas industry. In 2022 alone, Chevron’s gas sale revenues from Tamar and Leviathan totaled $1.5 billion. That same year Chevron paid $462 million USD in taxes and royalties to Israel for its extraction activities––funds that help bankroll Israel’s systems of apartheid and illegal exploitation of Palestinian land and resources.
Chevron is also failing to align with international commitments to phase out fossil fuels and limit global temperature rise. Among all investor-owned companies, Chevron has produced the most cumulative climate pollution in history. If the company were held partially accountable for the climate loss and damage caused by its pollution, it would owe $900 billion.
Since the launch of the BDS Movement’s global Boycott Chevron campaign, tens of thousands have taken the pledge to boycott Chevron gas stations, dozens of groups around the world have led pickets at Chevron, Caltex, and Texaco gas stations, and at least 3 cities have divested from Chevron.
See all high resolution photos here.
