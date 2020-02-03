From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Mon Feb 3 2020 (Updated 02/04/20)Climate Groups Target JPMorgan Chase "Money Pipeline"
Multifaceted Climate Demonstration Immobilizes Market Street Bank Branch
Assembling at Market and Montgomery street, over 150 demonstrators marched to the Market Street JP Morgan Chase branch to demand that the Bank stop the worst of all pipelines, the money pipeline from the Bank to the fossil fuel industry. Between 2016 and 2018 JP Morgan Chase was the biggest fossil fuel industry funder at almost $196 billion. Wells Fargo was second at over $151 billion.
Chase is the largest financier in the areas of Arctic oil and gas, ultra deep water drilling, tar sands oil, and coal mining. Chase is also the top financier for actually expanding fossil fuel production. Coal, a dying industry, is highly dependent on bank financing for survival while the oil industry is losing its appeal to investors on many fronts.
The Saudis are diversifying their massive wealth away from oil. Stock prices in the industry are down as the financial press becomes ever less enthusiastic about the fossil fuel industry. For example, Zacks, a leading Investment research company, has as its lead article on August 19, 2019, “Oil & Gas US Integrated Industry Outlook: Prospects Gloomy.”
Read More: Climate Strike: SF Bay Area Youth Strike in Oakland
Related Features: Youth Movement Lead National Climate Strike | Global Climate Strike Week of Action | Trump Admin Plans New Oil Drilling in Bay Area, Along Central Coast | Climate Demonstration at Wells Fargo HQ Stops Cable Cars, Autos in SF Financial District
Chase is the largest financier in the areas of Arctic oil and gas, ultra deep water drilling, tar sands oil, and coal mining. Chase is also the top financier for actually expanding fossil fuel production. Coal, a dying industry, is highly dependent on bank financing for survival while the oil industry is losing its appeal to investors on many fronts.
The Saudis are diversifying their massive wealth away from oil. Stock prices in the industry are down as the financial press becomes ever less enthusiastic about the fossil fuel industry. For example, Zacks, a leading Investment research company, has as its lead article on August 19, 2019, “Oil & Gas US Integrated Industry Outlook: Prospects Gloomy.”
Read More: Climate Strike: SF Bay Area Youth Strike in Oakland
Related Features: Youth Movement Lead National Climate Strike | Global Climate Strike Week of Action | Trump Admin Plans New Oil Drilling in Bay Area, Along Central Coast | Climate Demonstration at Wells Fargo HQ Stops Cable Cars, Autos in SF Financial District
02/03/20 Multifaceted Climate Demonstration Immobilizes Market Street Bank Branch Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco01/18/20 Reclaim MLK 2020: The Struggle Continues Against Racism, Poverty, and War Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | Immigrant Rights01/14/20 Demonstrators Call Out Political Ad Policy at Facebook Headquarters Front Page | Arts + Action | Peninsula | Government & Elections01/05/20 Following January 4 Demos, Organizers Call for More Protests on January 8, 9, 12, 14 & 25 Front Page | Anti-War | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | U.S. | International | Iraq | Santa Cruz Indymedia01/04/20 Mountain View Referendum Petition Overturns Ban on RV's Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Peninsula | Government & Elections01/02/20 2020 Women's March Organizers Issue Broad Demands for Human Rights Front Page | Womyn | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | Santa Cruz Indymedia12/29/19 Moms 4 Housing Resist Eviction in Court and Confront Public Relations Attacks by Wedgewood Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Womyn | East Bay | Government & Elections12/29/19 Housing Justice Village Set Out to Confront Oakland's War Against the Homeless Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | East Bay | Government & Elections12/18/19 Bay Area Cities and Towns Join Over 600 Demonstrations Across the Country Front Page | Central Valley | East Bay | Peninsula | U.S. | Government & Elections12/17/19 Fur Free Friday Protests Continue at Fur Retailers After Statewide Ban Passes Front Page | San Francisco | East Bay | California | Animal Liberation12/04/19 Climate Actions Organized in At Least 12 Bay Area Locations Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | Santa Cruz Indymedia
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism | Environment & Forest Defense | Front Page
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network