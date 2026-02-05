top
San Francisco U.S. Education & Student Activism Immigrant Rights Front Page
SF Students Walkout for Massive Anti-ICE Action
Thu Feb 5 2026 (Updated 02/09/26)
SF Students Walkout for Massive Anti-ICE Action
Tens of Thousands Rally at Dolores Park Then March to Civic Center
SF Students Walkout for Massive Anti-ICE Action
On January 30, students and workers across the Bay Area walked out in solidarity with the national day of action to say ICE OUT OF EVERYWHERE! Leon Kunstenaar reports, "The messages went out 'Fuera ICE, ICE Out. Shut Everything Down!', 'No Work!'

"Cities throughout the nation responded and San Francisco was no exception. Seventy five percent of students in the city's high schools went out.

"A student carried a sign that read 'We are skipping our lessons to teach YOU one.' Many older people learned. Labor and political activists were there to support.

"Teenagers danced to furious drumming. Many Latinos and Latinas were there. A sign in Spanish read 'The only dangerous minority are the rich.'

"In contrast to the procedural, administrative, legalistic criticism of the Trump regime coming from the Democratic Party establishment, 'Fuck ICE' signs abounded and a gigantic 'Fuck Trump' sign was stretched at the top of the hill."

photo SF Students Walkout for Massive Anti-ICE Action

RSS feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
