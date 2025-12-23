On December 18, a wide range of activists protested at Oakland’s port commissioner meeting to demand an end to the Israeli military cargo shipments flying out of Oakland’s civilian airport, OAK. The Commissioners in the well-appointed Board Room on the second floor could not have avoided hearing the rally in front. The protest by Oakland People’s Arms Embargo, Jewish Voice for Peace, Palestinian Youth Movement, Arab Resource and Organizing Center, California Nurses Association and others was the biggest yet of the many held at 530 Water Street.

Activists filled all seats in the board's meeting room, requiring the use of the linked overflow facility. Going beyond the allocated hour for public comment, speakers made impassioned pleas to the commissioners to take an ethical stand against the genocide.

Faith leaders, teachers, airport workers and students spoke, many recalling the stand Oakland had once taken to end South Africa's apartheid. It was again time, they said, to preserve that legacy and be counted.

