Port of Oakland Rally & Speak Out to Support the Arms Blockade to Stop Israel's Genocide
A rally and speak out was held before the Port of Oakland board commissioners to call for the blockade of all military cargo to Israel.
Hundreds rallied at the Port Of Oakland board meeting to demand that the Port commissioners, who are appointed by Oakland mayor Barbara Lee, vote to end the transfer of military weapon to Israel in the Port.
Speakers talked about the genocide and the necessity of the Port ending the military transfers to Israel which continue the genocide. This was part of an international campaign to blockade weapons to the State of Israel. Also trade unionists spoke out.
This action took place on 12/18/25 in Oakland.
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/ZQDOiupQovE
