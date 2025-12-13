top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine East Bay Anti-War Government & Elections

Pack the Port: Get Killer Cargo Out of Oakland

530 Water St, Oakland
original image (750x938)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, December 18, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Oakland People’s Arms Embargo
Location Details:
530 Water St, Oakland
DEC 18: DEMAND THE PORT AUTHORITY TAKE ACTION AGAINST OAKLAND’S COMPLICITY IN GENOCIDE!

It’s been 4 months since our report exposed the killer cargo flying out of the Oakland Airport — we demand that the Port of Oakland take action immediately.

Join us Thursday Dec 18 as we protest and pack Oakland’s port commissioner meeting to demand an end to the Israeli military cargo shipments flying out of Oakland’s civilian airport, OAK. Stay tuned for updates on timing at @oaklandarmsembargo.

Share this post, bring your friends, and make sure that we are unavoidable.

As holiday packages fly in and out of the Oakland airport, they’re accompanied by deadly F-35 components headed to Israel. OAK should be a place we pick up our loved ones, not send F-35 fighter jet parts for genocide.

Show up to demand that our Port Commissioners respect the will of local residents and international law. Oaklanders did not consent to allowing killer cargo shipments flow from our airport to Israel, and we refuse to be complicit in genocide.

SEE YOU ON THURSDAY DEC 18! TAKE ACTION: armsembargonow.com
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/oaklandarmsembargo/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Dec 13, 2025 1:11PM
§Start Time is 3 pm
by via Bay Area PYM
Sat, Dec 13, 2025 1:13PM
This holiday season, as packages fly in and out of the Oakland Airport, they’re accompanied by bomb-release units, and other weapons components headed straight to Israel. It’s been 4 months, and Oakland leaders have yet to act.

If the Port Authority divested from apartheid South Africa, they can stop killer cargo to Israel. Oakland residents did not consent to fueling genocide from our civilian airport.

SHOW UP TO THE PORT AUTHORITY ON THURS, DEC 18 AT 3PM TO DEMAND THAT OAKLAND CITY OFFICIALS TAKE ACTION AGAINST THIS KILLER CARGO IMMEDIATELY! OAKLAND ARMS EMBARGO NOW!
https://www.instagram.com/p/DSNyfBNEgkz/
