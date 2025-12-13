Pack the Port: Get Killer Cargo Out of Oakland

Thursday, December 18, 2025

3:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Protest

Oakland People’s Arms Embargo

530 Water St, Oakland

DEC 18: DEMAND THE PORT AUTHORITY TAKE ACTION AGAINST OAKLAND’S COMPLICITY IN GENOCIDE!



It’s been 4 months since our report exposed the killer cargo flying out of the Oakland Airport — we demand that the Port of Oakland take action immediately.



Join us Thursday Dec 18 as we protest and pack Oakland’s port commissioner meeting to demand an end to the Israeli military cargo shipments flying out of Oakland’s civilian airport, OAK. Stay tuned for updates on timing at @oaklandarmsembargo.



Share this post, bring your friends, and make sure that we are unavoidable.



As holiday packages fly in and out of the Oakland airport, they’re accompanied by deadly F-35 components headed to Israel. OAK should be a place we pick up our loved ones, not send F-35 fighter jet parts for genocide.



Show up to demand that our Port Commissioners respect the will of local residents and international law. Oaklanders did not consent to allowing killer cargo shipments flow from our airport to Israel, and we refuse to be complicit in genocide.



SEE YOU ON THURSDAY DEC 18! TAKE ACTION: armsembargonow.com