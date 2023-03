The reascension to power of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to head a extreme Zionist government has provoked huge protests in Israel and even spread to the Israeli military. However, these protests are principally against Natanyahu's moves to eviscerate the power of Israel's courts. On February 5, more than a hundred people demonstrated in San Francisco's Crissy Field to protest an overhaul of the Israeli judicial system.On February 24, protesters picketed in front of the Israeli consulate on Montgomery Street in San Francisco to demand that the genocide of the Palestinian people be stopped.On March 6 at the Israeli Consulate, observant Jews and supporters protested Israeli apartheid and what they see as the genocidal oppression of Palestinans. The protest, which attracted a handful of flag waving counter-protesters, was to remind the world that many Jews reject Zionism. The action was one of many similar protests around the world.On March 10, the Israeli Consulate was again the scene of a much larger protest by mostly Palestinians against Israel's ever increasing oppression of Palestinians. Israel continues to colonize Palestinian land, demolish Palestinian homes, and has now become even more tolerant of terrorizing attacks by settlers and the military. BDS Protesters Block the Boat, Prevent Unloading of Israeli Ship (2021) | What the Boycott of Manny’s in San Francisco's Mission Is All About (2019) | Banner Drop at UC Santa Cruz Calls for Divestment and Ending Study Abroad in Israel (2019)