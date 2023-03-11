From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sat Mar 11 2023 (Updated 03/13/23)Palestinians Demand Freedom at Israeli Consulate in SF
Ultra Zionist Netanyahu Government Protested Worldwide, Including Within Israel
The reascension to power of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to head a extreme Zionist government has provoked huge protests in Israel and even spread to the Israeli military. However, these protests are principally against Natanyahu's moves to eviscerate the power of Israel's courts. On February 5, more than a hundred people demonstrated in San Francisco's Crissy Field to protest an overhaul of the Israeli judicial system.
On February 24, protesters picketed in front of the Israeli consulate on Montgomery Street in San Francisco to demand that the genocide of the Palestinian people be stopped.
On March 6 at the Israeli Consulate, observant Jews and supporters protested Israeli apartheid and what they see as the genocidal oppression of Palestinans. The protest, which attracted a handful of flag waving counter-protesters, was to remind the world that many Jews reject Zionism. The action was one of many similar protests around the world.
On March 10, the Israeli Consulate was again the scene of a much larger protest by mostly Palestinians against Israel's ever increasing oppression of Palestinians. Israel continues to colonize Palestinian land, demolish Palestinian homes, and has now become even more tolerant of terrorizing attacks by settlers and the military.
