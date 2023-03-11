From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Palestinians Demand Freedom at Israeli Consulate
Palestinians and Jews in downtown protest against Israeli terror - Again
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoMarch 10, SF. The Israeli Montgomery Street Consulate was again the scene of a protest against Israel's ever increasing oppression of Palestinians. Israel continues to colonize Palestinian land, demolish Palestiian homes, and has now become even more tolerant of terrorizing attacks by settlers and the military.
Opposition Labor Party leader, Merav Michaeli, has referred to a recent settler rampage in the West Bank town of Huwara in which a Palestinian was killed, hundreds wounded and thirty homes destroyed, as a pogrom.
The demonstration, on the heels of a March 6 Jewish holiday protest by Jews, was large enought close off Montgomery Street which the protesters did without police interference.
Speakers on a sound truck excoriated Israel. Numerous Jews joined the action to make the point that Zionism, aggressive Israeli nationalism, has nothing to do, indeed is contrary, to the moral teachings of Judaism.
