Palestine San Francisco

Multiple Actions in Bay Area Feb. 24 as Ukraine War Enters Second Year

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Feb 25, 2023 9:06AM
Peace Actions in downtown San Francisco and Israeli consulate on Montgomery Street protested
sm_01-13-05423-854_2409.jpg
original image (1975x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo and Dave Id

Multiple Actions in Bay Area as Ukraine War Begins Second Year on Feb. 24. Protests in SF marking one year of war so far, in rain and sunshine, peace activists demonstrated in front of Senator Feinstein's office at Post and Market Street. They held signs demanding that peace talks and diplomacy replace the continuing escalation of funding the war. They blasted the insidious role played by war profiteering.

No California Senator has so far proposed diplomacy instead of funding the war. The action, organized by Feb24 For Peace was one of many held throughout the world.

There was also an action, organized by Code Pink and other peace groups, in front Representative Barbara Lee's office in Oakland. They demanded that she clearly state her position on continuing funding the war vs diplomacy.

The slaughter of innocents and what many see as genocide has also been continuing in Palestine, where Israels continues to repress Palestinians with overwhelming force. The Israeli military killed ten Palestinians and wounded over 100 in a recent clash. The new Netanyahu Israeli government has veered even further against any peacemaking in its long colonial war against Palestine.

Demonstrators picketed in front of the Israeli consulate on Montgomery Street. They displayed signs demanding that Israel stop its repression of Palestine and that Palestine be fully recognized and free.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Feb 25, 2023 9:06AM
sm_02-05423-854_2383.jpg
original image (1400x2092)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Feb 25, 2023 9:06AM
sm_03-05423-854_2397.jpg
original image (1984x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Feb 25, 2023 9:06AM
sm_04-05423-858_2246.jpg
original image (2000x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Feb 25, 2023 9:06AM
sm_05-05423-858_2256.jpg
original image (1772x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Feb 25, 2023 9:06AM
sm_06-05423-858_2259.jpg
original image (1835x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Feb 25, 2023 9:06AM
sm_07-05423-858_2261.jpg
original image (1400x1831)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Feb 25, 2023 9:06AM
sm_08-05423-854_2406.jpg
original image (1400x1823)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Feb 25, 2023 9:06AM
sm_09-05423-854_2416.jpg
original image (1400x1723)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Feb 25, 2023 9:06AM
sm_10-05423-854_2419.jpg
original image (1881x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Feb 25, 2023 9:06AM
sm_11-05423-854_2422.jpg
original image (1400x2321)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Feb 25, 2023 9:06AM
sm_12-05423-854_2429.jpg
original image (1930x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Feb 25, 2023 9:06AM
sm_13-05423-854_2430.jpg
original image (1964x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Feb 25, 2023 9:06AM
sm_14-05423-854_2434.jpg
original image (2101x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Feb 25, 2023 9:06AM
sm_15-05423-858_2284.jpg
original image (1563x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Feb 25, 2023 9:06AM
sm_16-05423-858_2297.jpg
original image (1808x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Feb 25, 2023 9:06AM
sm_17-05423-854_2456.jpg
original image (1932x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Feb 25, 2023 9:06AM
sm_18-05423-854_2470.jpg
original image (1805x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Feb 25, 2023 9:06AM
sm_19-05423-854_2471.jpg
original image (1781x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Feb 25, 2023 9:06AM
sm_20-oaklandb.jpg
original image (3567x2676)
