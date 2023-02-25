From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Multiple Actions in Bay Area Feb. 24 as Ukraine War Enters Second Year
Peace Actions in downtown San Francisco and Israeli consulate on Montgomery Street protested
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo and Dave IdMultiple Actions in Bay Area as Ukraine War Begins Second Year on Feb. 24. Protests in SF marking one year of war so far, in rain and sunshine, peace activists demonstrated in front of Senator Feinstein's office at Post and Market Street. They held signs demanding that peace talks and diplomacy replace the continuing escalation of funding the war. They blasted the insidious role played by war profiteering.
No California Senator has so far proposed diplomacy instead of funding the war. The action, organized by Feb24 For Peace was one of many held throughout the world.
There was also an action, organized by Code Pink and other peace groups, in front Representative Barbara Lee's office in Oakland. They demanded that she clearly state her position on continuing funding the war vs diplomacy.
The slaughter of innocents and what many see as genocide has also been continuing in Palestine, where Israels continues to repress Palestinians with overwhelming force. The Israeli military killed ten Palestinians and wounded over 100 in a recent clash. The new Netanyahu Israeli government has veered even further against any peacemaking in its long colonial war against Palestine.
Demonstrators picketed in front of the Israeli consulate on Montgomery Street. They displayed signs demanding that Israel stop its repression of Palestine and that Palestine be fully recognized and free.
